Dane County Parks has announced the first ever Dane County Parks Natural Areas Conservation Art Contest.
The contest is a competition, fundraiser, and scholarship for youth in grades six through twelve. It is a fun and interactive way to teach students about the values of natural areas, the challenges they face, and the habitat they provide. The top three winners will receive a $500 scholarship award for their artwork depicting a threatened or endangered species in Wisconsin. The top twelve pieces will remain on display for recognition at the Lussier Family Heritage Center.
“We look forward to seeing which endangered species students choose to honor in their artwork," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.
First place artwork will also be turned into stickers, window decals, and stamps. The items will be sold by Dane County Parks and Park Friends Groups for $20. Funds will be used to help maintain and enhance Dane County parks natural areas.
The contest opens September 15, and registration forms must be returned to Dane County Parks by December 15. Student artwork is due March 15, when judging will take place at the Lussier Family Heritage Center.
Dane County Parks manages over 13,000 acres of habitat comprised of prairie, oak savanna, woodlands, and wetlands that support thousands of species of wildlife, many of which have become threatened or endangered with extinction. The Natural Areas Program maintains and restores these habitats and encourages children and adults to explore and appreciate these areas and engage in a variety of land stewardship activities to help maintain precious lands and the species they support.
More Information: www.danecountyparks.com/ArtContest or email HeritageCenter@countyofdane.com.
