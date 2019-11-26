The stained-glass windows of Cambridge’s Willerup United Methodist Church glowed gold against a dark sky on a recent Sunday night.
As the snow fell outside, music drifted into the halls from the sanctuary. There, members of the Singing Christmas Tree program, a Cambridge tradition returning this year after a five-year absence, were rehearsing.
They will perform in the sanctuary of the church, for the first time since 2014, on Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.
The Singing Christmas Tree musicians will be stationed on tree-shaped risers, surrounded by Norwegian evergreen boughs, singing carols and hymns.
For Mikey Jarlsberg and Lisa Jarlsberg Wilke, two participants in this year’s performance, this is a lifelong family tradition.
The two cousins grew up watching family members perform, and have been singing themselves in the tree since the 1990s . Their great uncle built the first set, their great aunt directed for 30 years, and their grandfather sang until he was in his 90s.
“As a kid, I was just in awe. To sit in the audience and just watch this happen was just very moving for me. I never thought I’d be in it. I just thought it was cool to watch,” Jarlsberg said.
“I waited for it every year,” Jarlsberg Wilke said. “I remember going home and standing on my bed and singing along to Christmas music like pretending I was in the tree, that’s how bad I wanted to be in it.”
The tradition was created in 1964, and organizer Judy Vasby said the church only missed two years out of 50 until 2014, when the church stopped the performances.
“We kind of took a break because it was so much work,” Jarlsberg said. “It does take a lot of work, it takes a lot of hands to pull everything off.”
This December, Willerup is reinstating the tradition and breathing new life into it. The church is bringing in new faces and teaching younger church members how to build the set and put on the program.
More than 100 people have sung in the tree throughout its lifetime, Vasby said, and half of this year’s cast is made up of new members.
“You have to hand it down from generation to generation,” Vasby said.
“I’ve never been anywhere else that gives the same experience as tree, ever. Nothing looks like it, nothing sounds like it, nothing is like it is,” said Betsy Bamlett, the director of the concert since 2003.
Vasby and Jarlsberg said they’re looking to continue the tradition every-other-year from now on.
“We’ve just kept it going, because it’s so rewarding, at least for me,” Jarlsberg said.
“A lot of people say it’s been a tradition that kicks off their holiday season, it just doesn’t feel like Christmas until it happens,” Jarlsberg Wilke said.
Willerup United Methodist Church was founded in 1851. The Singing Christmas Tree embraces the church’s heritage, by serving Norwegian treats, using Norway Pine Boughs and singing Silent Night in Norwegian and English.
“That is a part of the heritage of the church, the Norwegian heritage,” Jarlsberg Wilke said.
Jarlsberg, Bamlett and Jarlsberg Wilke used words like “speechless,” “moving,” “awe” and “spiritual” to describe listening to the music, smelling the pine and watching church members perform.
“You just feel it with everything and you kind of get lost in what’s happening,” Bamlett said.
