Dane County community-based organizations can now apply for the 2020 Partners in Equity (PIE) food project grant.
The Partners in Equity food grant was created to encourage the innovative development of projects that advance equity and access in local food systems across Dane County through educational and outreach services.
“The Partners in Equity food grant program is one of the many ways we in Dane County strive to achieve equity in our community,” said County Executive Joe Parisi. “By partnering together, we can make healthy food more accessible and help increase opportunity for everyone in our community.”
Individuals and organizations with smaller projects are especially encouraged to apply. The 2020 PIE food grant budget is $24,000. There will be two (2) different applications and two (2) categories for the PIE food grant this year: one for funding requests up to $4,000, and the other for requests up to $2,000.
“The Partners in Equity food grant program allows not-for-profits to partner with Dane County in addressing shared community challenges related to food equity for the benefit of everyone,” said Dane County Board Supervisor Shelia Stubbs.
Proposals should address one or more of the following focus areas: ● Increase access to healthy food
● Ease access to land for growing food
● Address issues of food waste and recovery
Applicants may go to https://equity.countyofdane.com/grants/PIE-food to obtain the applications or may contact the Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion at (608) 283-1391 for a paper application or if they have questions. Priority will be given to projects serving Dane County communities outside the city of Madison and those that impact underserved or underrepresented communities in Madison.
The PIE food grant program application must be received by the Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion by no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, March 2. Mail or drop off applications at 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, RM 356, Madison, WI 53703 or email your application to oeigrantsubmission@countyofdane.com.
