A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Saturday, Jan. 25: CPR Workshop
The Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service is holding a public CPR class on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.at the EMS Station, 271 W. Main Street. The course will teach people to perform CPR to help friends and family, without requiring testing. A $10 donation suggested.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Wellness Expo
The Cambridge Wellness Collaborative is hosting its annual Wellness Expo on Jan. 26 from 12-3 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. People can learn about all of the wellness resources available in the community, as well as play on the Railyard Fitness Equipment, try demo classes and swim for free in the Cambridge Community Pool from 1-4 p.m.
Jan.6-Feb. 24: Census recruit assistant visits
There will be a census recruit assistant at the Cambridge Community Library on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. They will be providing information about the upcoming census.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: Everybody Eats fundraiser
The Cambridge School District is holding a chili dinner for the Everybody Eats program on Jan. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. at 403 Blue Jay Way. On the menu will be chili, chicken noodle soup, cornbread, salad and dessert. Bowls made by Cambridge students and local artists will be for sale.
Jan. 28-April 3: Library story time
The Cambridge Community Library is holding its winter story time session on Wednesdays and Fridays from Jan. 22 to April 3 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. There will be stories and activities.
Jan. 31-Feb. 1: Fisheree
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is hosting a fisheree from Friday, Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. until Saturday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. People can meet at N4098 Marina Lane in Cambridge to fish. Event includes raffles and cash prizes.
Sunday, Feb. 2: Artist meet-up
There will be a networking event for artists on Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. The meet-up is meant to help professional and hobby artists alike develop their work and connect with other people in the art industry.
DEERFIELD
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Annual meeting
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Jan. 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the education center, 3494 Oak Park Rd.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Sledding party
The Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers snowmobile club is hosting its sixth-annual sledding party on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Deerfield Rod and Gun Club, 4372 Rod and Gun Rd., weather permitting. Families can sled at the gun club, enjoy food in the clubhouse. There will also be the second-annual bar stool races, where people can sled down hills on sleds they made with bar stools.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Community Meal
There is a community meal Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Free meal for the community. More information: (608) 764-5431.
Sunday, Feb. 2: Souperbowl of Caring
Deerfield Lutheran Church is having a souper bowl fundraiser for the Deerfield and Cambridge food pantries on Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at 206 S. Main St. They will serve chili, chicken noodle, broccoli cheese and baked potato soups, which can be eaten at the church or taken to go.
