Thursday, Oct. 3

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Yogurt

Milk

Lunch

Homemade Stromboli

Fresh Sliced Cucumbers

Apple

  • Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks
  • No meat

Friday, Oct. 4

Breakfast

Confetti Pancakes or Cinnamon Waffles

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Lunch

Fish patty on a Bun

Baked Beans

Peaches

  • Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks
  • No meat

Monday, Oct. 7

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Pineapple

  • Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
  • No meat

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Homemade Chili

Cornbread

Peaches

  • Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
  • No meat

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

Cini Mini Cinnamon Roll

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Fruit

Juice

Milk

Lunch

BBQ Rib Patty on a Bun

Garlic Green Beans

Baked Apples

  • Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
  • No meat

Thursday, Oct. 10

Breakfast

French Toast sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Fruit

Milk

Lunch

Homemade Cheese or Sausage Pizza

Glazed Carrots

Grapes

Rice Krispie Treat

  • Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
  • No meat

