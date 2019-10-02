Thursday, Oct. 3
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Yogurt
Milk
Lunch
Homemade Stromboli
Fresh Sliced Cucumbers
Apple
- Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks
- No meat
Friday, Oct. 4
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes or Cinnamon Waffles
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Fish patty on a Bun
Baked Beans
Peaches
- Second choice: Cheese Bosco Sticks
- No meat
Monday, Oct. 7
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Pineapple
- Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
- No meat
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Homemade Chili
Cornbread
Peaches
- Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
- No meat
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Cini Mini Cinnamon Roll
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Lunch
BBQ Rib Patty on a Bun
Garlic Green Beans
Baked Apples
- Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
- No meat
Thursday, Oct. 10
Breakfast
French Toast sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Lunch
Homemade Cheese or Sausage Pizza
Glazed Carrots
Grapes
Rice Krispie Treat
- Second Choice: Bean & Cheese Burrito
- No meat
