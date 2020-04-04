The following is a list of Deerfield High School students who have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2019-2020 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.

9th Grade Honor Roll

Elliott Bender

Karlee Berge

Mason Betthauser

Isabelle Cabral

Jack Christianson

Annabelle Contreras

Dominic Herms

Gavin Jahr

Melina Lemke

Pierce Manning

Eli Martin

Hunter Milanowski

Trevor Morgan

Chloe Reichert

9th Grade High Honor Roll

Kylie Anderson

Cora Bennett

Grace Brattlie

Kylee Fankhauser

Abigail Grosvold

Samantha Gruber

Moli Haak

Calla Hansen

Aiden Kammann

Addison Kapral

Raina Koch

Thomas Lees

Kadence Leigh

Kira Lor

Amelia Malsch

Macy Martin

Lindsay Moen

Brenna Pearson

Miles Petersen

Jenna Rosol

Seirra Schliewe

Kailey Schultz

Stephanie Siewert

Benjamin Sigurslid

Abigail Weisse

Jayden Winger

9th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Tobias Arenz

Josephine Bach

Robert Cole

Jadyn Collar

Julia Fischer

Cal Fisher

Kalob Kimmel

Madelyn Matte

Alma Mikkelson

Evelyn Mikkelson

Ella Perry

Kaleb Regoli

Eric Staszak

Savannah Tomlin

10th Grade Honor Roll

Austin Briant

Breanna Ezzell

Kaden Fiez

Tristan Furseth

Mahmood Hakimi

Mackenzie Hunt

Wyatt Lindow

Morgan Mack

Matthew Peterson

Rylee Schwoerer

Olivia Slovacek

David Valdes

10th Grade High Honor Roll

Laura Bush

Wesley Christianson

Jacob Dunsirn

Zane Grensing

Trey Jourdan

Vincent Mancheski

Malayah Navarro

Emma Rick

Geoffrey Saemann

10th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Peyton Freymiller

Dayton Lasack

Ethan Transue

11th Grade Honor Roll

Ashton Alba

Chayne Bush

Ben Campbell

James Connely

Hailey Eickhoff

Cayden Erickson

Gabrielle Gard

Sean Gjermo

Brandon Her

Emmeline Huddleston

Dawon Jolicoeur

Makhai Navarro

Antonio Valdes

Kayla Westover

Nicholas Wilfong

11th Grade High Honor Roll

Ashlee Ballmoos

Kylie Damon

Justis Douglas

Jerad Fedkenheuer

Kaylee Galla

Joshua Grainger

Hailie Hefel

Maria Higgins

Maxwell Higgs

Maria Howard

Isaac John

Kristyn Kubitz

Kadin Matheson

Jack McDonough

Alyssa Nichols

Kaitlyn Tebon

Alliyah Williams

11th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Danielle Ament

Clayton Mathwig

Nicholas McDonough

Lilia Moynihan

Hailey Thompson

12th Grade Honor Roll

Sidney Jackson

Audra Malsch

Kamryn Pratt

Odessa Tober

12th Grade High Honor Roll

Alexis Bassett

Mason Bohn

Chris Doyle

Ethan Dunsirn

Zaira Gagliano

Alex Graves

Scott Huddleston

Rachel Kornelsen

Billy Lee

Kylie Morgan

Ayden Moynihan

Cole Nehring

Amber Ott

Alex Peterson

Brenden Peterson

Adam Staszak

Olivia Tatlock

Taylor Wild

12th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll

Zach Feltz

Carson Galla

Tyler Haak

Kade Kammann

Blake Meske

Matthew Strege

