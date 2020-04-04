The following is a list of Deerfield High School students who have been named to the honor roll for the third quarter of the 2019-2020 school year. In order to be named to the honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.499 for the quarter. To be named to the high honor roll, students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.999 and those with a grade point average of 4.0 named to the 4.0 honors listing.
9th Grade Honor Roll
Elliott Bender
Karlee Berge
Mason Betthauser
Isabelle Cabral
Jack Christianson
Annabelle Contreras
Dominic Herms
Gavin Jahr
Melina Lemke
Pierce Manning
Eli Martin
Hunter Milanowski
Trevor Morgan
Chloe Reichert
9th Grade High Honor Roll
Kylie Anderson
Cora Bennett
Grace Brattlie
Kylee Fankhauser
Abigail Grosvold
Samantha Gruber
Moli Haak
Calla Hansen
Aiden Kammann
Addison Kapral
Raina Koch
Thomas Lees
Kadence Leigh
Kira Lor
Amelia Malsch
Macy Martin
Lindsay Moen
Brenna Pearson
Miles Petersen
Jenna Rosol
Seirra Schliewe
Kailey Schultz
Stephanie Siewert
Benjamin Sigurslid
Abigail Weisse
Jayden Winger
9th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Tobias Arenz
Josephine Bach
Robert Cole
Jadyn Collar
Julia Fischer
Cal Fisher
Kalob Kimmel
Madelyn Matte
Alma Mikkelson
Evelyn Mikkelson
Ella Perry
Kaleb Regoli
Eric Staszak
Savannah Tomlin
10th Grade Honor Roll
Austin Briant
Breanna Ezzell
Kaden Fiez
Tristan Furseth
Mahmood Hakimi
Mackenzie Hunt
Wyatt Lindow
Morgan Mack
Matthew Peterson
Rylee Schwoerer
Olivia Slovacek
David Valdes
10th Grade High Honor Roll
Laura Bush
Wesley Christianson
Jacob Dunsirn
Zane Grensing
Trey Jourdan
Vincent Mancheski
Malayah Navarro
Emma Rick
Geoffrey Saemann
10th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Peyton Freymiller
Dayton Lasack
Ethan Transue
11th Grade Honor Roll
Ashton Alba
Chayne Bush
Ben Campbell
James Connely
Hailey Eickhoff
Cayden Erickson
Gabrielle Gard
Sean Gjermo
Brandon Her
Emmeline Huddleston
Dawon Jolicoeur
Makhai Navarro
Antonio Valdes
Kayla Westover
Nicholas Wilfong
11th Grade High Honor Roll
Ashlee Ballmoos
Kylie Damon
Justis Douglas
Jerad Fedkenheuer
Kaylee Galla
Joshua Grainger
Hailie Hefel
Maria Higgins
Maxwell Higgs
Maria Howard
Isaac John
Kristyn Kubitz
Kadin Matheson
Jack McDonough
Alyssa Nichols
Kaitlyn Tebon
Alliyah Williams
11th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Danielle Ament
Clayton Mathwig
Nicholas McDonough
Lilia Moynihan
Hailey Thompson
12th Grade Honor Roll
Sidney Jackson
Audra Malsch
Kamryn Pratt
Odessa Tober
12th Grade High Honor Roll
Alexis Bassett
Mason Bohn
Chris Doyle
Ethan Dunsirn
Zaira Gagliano
Alex Graves
Scott Huddleston
Rachel Kornelsen
Billy Lee
Kylie Morgan
Ayden Moynihan
Cole Nehring
Amber Ott
Alex Peterson
Brenden Peterson
Adam Staszak
Olivia Tatlock
Taylor Wild
12th Grade 4.0 Honor Roll
Zach Feltz
Carson Galla
Tyler Haak
Kade Kammann
Blake Meske
Matthew Strege
