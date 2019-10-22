The Deerfield High School volleyball team capped off its regular season as it prepares for postseason play.
DEERFIELD QUAD
Deerfield hosted Horicon Cambria-Friesland and Oakfield in a quadrangular on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and came away with three wins.
The Demon defeated Horicon 25-23, 25-20, Cambria-Friesland, 20-25, 25-15, 15-11, and Oakfield, 25-13, 25-17.
“We played pretty good on Tuesday and got some good wins to help end our season on a good note,” said Deerfield head coach Jessie Backes.
Ashlee Ballmoos led the Demons’ charge with 15 kills.
“Ashlee was on fire and really stepped up over the course of the night,” said Backes of the junior middle hitter.
Junior libero Maria Higgins had team-highs in both digs (47) and aces (11), while senior setter Olivia Tatlock handed out 36 assists.
(Oct. 17)
HUSTISFORD 3
DEERFIELD 1
The Demon spikers capped off their regular season competing in a non-conference road game at Hustisford, ranked 16th in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 poll.
Deerfield won the first set 26-24, but dropped the next three, 19-25, 15-25 and 18-25.
Ballmoos led the way with four kills and three blocks, Tatlock had nine assists and three aces, and junior defensive specialist Hailey Thompson made 20 digs.
“Our libero (Maria Higgins) had to sit out this game and a few girls really stepped up to fill some spots at the last minute. We competed really well with a Division 4 ranked team. They were great blockers, so we had to do it with our defense. We had 78 digs as a team and some great rallies,” said Backes.
(Oct. 8)
DEERFIELD 3
WILLIAMS BAY 1
Deerfield won its Trailways South Conference finale over visiting Williams Bay.
The Demons took a 2-0 lead with wins of 25-22 and 25-19, and after dropping the third set 20-25, won the match with a 25-19 fourth-set decision.
Tatlock had a great night setting with 27 assists while adding a pair of blocks, Higgins made 21 digs and senior outside hitter Amber Ott had a team-high 12 kills.
“We played solid until the third set,” Backes said. “We shut down last year's Player of the Year (Annika Pfeil) and did well. The third set got away from us as they changed the rotation a bit, but we came back hard the fourth set.”
Deerfield finished 5-1 in Trailways South duals.
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Deerfield went 0-3 in the Trailways Conference Tournament on Oct. 12, hosted by Wayland Academy in Beaver Dam.
The Demons lost in three sets to Williams Bay 17-25, 25-21, 15-10, before straight-set defeats to Hustisford (18-25, 13-25) and Montello (14-25, 19-25).
“We did not play our best volleyball,” Backes said. “We as a team struggled on defense and putting the ball down when we needed to; too many costly error defined our Saturday, unfortunately.”
Ott had team-highs in kills (10) and digs (19), Higgins added 18 digs, and Ballmoos had nine kills and a team-high eight blocks.
Tatlock finished the tournament with 30 assists.
WIAA TOURNAMENT
Deerfield received a No. 8 seed and hosted No. 9 New Glarus in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 3 regional opener.
The winner advanced to play top-seeded Brodhead in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
The regional championship game will be played Saturday at the highest remaining seed. Gametime is 7 p.m.
