Gracie Korth scored 19 points for the Cambridge Blue Jays as they earned a 52-37 victory over Waterloo on Thursday, Jan. 9, in a Capitol South Conference girls basketball game.
“We’ve seen Gracie score and seen her have nights with a lot of assists,” Cambridge coach Kelly Cunningham said. “That’s not just her, that’s kind of the team we have, we have the ability to see multiple players lead us in scoring on any night.”
It was the first game of the conference schedule for Cambridge (4-6, 1-0 Capitol South) and Waterloo (7-3, 0-1).
“That was huge for us to get a conference win right out of the gates,” Cunningham said. “The girls are pretty excited for another win, but also in the first conference game.
“Waterloo beat us twice last year, so to be able to come together and beat them was nice.”
Olivia Williams scored 14 points and Mayah Holzhueter added 12 more for the Cambridge offense. The Blue Jays won despite missing half of their 16 free-throw attempts.
“It was a great night because we had a lot of good rotations and were able to get players coming in off the bench and we didn’t slow down,” Cunningham said. “To have that and to be able to get a lot of players involved was good to see.”
Cambridge was scheduled to take on Black Hawk on Saturday at 6 p.m., but the weather forecast postponed the game. The game was rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.
CAMBRIDGE 52, WATERLOO 37
Waterloo 16 21 — 37
Cambridge 27 25 — 52
Waterloo (fg ft-ftm pts) — Schneider 1 1-4 3, Powers 2 3-4 8, Jaehnke 1 0-2 2, Asik 5 1-3 14, Mosher 3 2-3 8, Wolff 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-16 37
Cambridge — Jarlsberg 0 2-2 2, Korth 7 5-9 19, Holzhueter 5 1-2 12, Stenklift 1 0-2 2, Williams 6 1-1 14, Hommen 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 9-16 52
3-point goals — W (Powers, Asik 3) 4, C (Holzhueter, Williams, Hommen) 3. Total fouls — W 13, C 18.
Cambridge 73, Lodi 62
Four Cambridge Blue Jays scored in double figures as they earned a 73-62 victory on the road against Lodi in a non-conference girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Mayah Holzhueter scored 22 points and Ashlyn Jarlsberg added 19 to lead the Jays. Holzhueter made 8 of her 9 free throws and seven field goals. Jarlsberg connected on three 3-pointers.
“To get 73 points is really high for us,” Cunningham said. “We scored 79 earlier in the season, but that was a bigger margin. Lodi is a bigger school and they’re a good team. We keyed in on two of their main players (Jaden Kolinski) and (Lauryn Milne) and we set the tone in the game from the get go.”
The Blue Jays built a 21-point lead in the first half, but Lodi (6-4) didn’t go away quietly. Junior Jaden Kolinski made five of her seven 3-pointers in the second half as Lodi pulled within three points late in the second half.
“They actually had a tying shot go off the front rim, which was lucky for us,” Cunningham said. “We went right back down the court and did our business. I was proud of the way they reacted, they didn’t flinch and they finished strong.”
Gracie Korth and Taylor Stenklyft each added 10 points for Cambridge. The Blue Jays had a 26-6 advantage from the free-throw line.
Senior Olivia Williams was 7-for-8 from the free-throw line and didn’t make any field goals.
“We did a great job down the stretch (at the free-throw line) and taking care of the ball,” Cunningham said. “I know it’s cliche, but everyone played a key role in that game from our scoring to getting key rebounds at pertinent times at the end of the game was big. We didn’t crumble even when they made a run to come back at us.”
CAMBRIDGE 73, LODI 62
Cambridge 37 36 — 73
Lodi 23 39 — 62
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Jarlsberg 6 4-5 19, Korth 3 4-4 10, Holzhueter 7 8-9 22, Stenklyft 3 3-8 10, Williams 0 7-8 7, Bolger 1 0-0 2, Hommen 1 0-1 3. Totals — 21 26-35 73.
Lodi — Herrington 3 0-0 6, Milne 8 2-2 20, Kolinski 10 3-3 30, Ripp 1 1-2 3, Walzer 1 0-0 3. Totals — 23 6-7 62.
3-point goals — C (Jarlsberg 3, Stenklyft, Hommen) 5, L (Kolinski 7, Milne 2, Walzer) 10. Total fouls — C 9, L 16 and a bench technical.
