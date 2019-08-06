CAMBRIDGE
UW-Whitewater Scholar Athletes
J.T. Parish and Nick Schrader each were University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student-athletes named to the 2018-19 WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll.
Sun., Aug. 18: Try Cambridge Tri
The Try Cambridge Tri, an annual sprint-distance triathlon, will be Aug. 18 at 7 a.m. Athletes will swim in Lake Ripley, bike 13 miles in the area, and run a 5K through downtown Cambridge. Registration fees are reduced until Aug. 13 — $75 for individuals and $115 for a relay. The day of the event, the cost is $90 for the sprint and $135 for a relay. The event begins and ends at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Rd. More information: (608) 423-8108.
DEERFIELD
Fri., Aug. 23: Alumni Scrimmage
The Deerfield High School volleyball team will host its annual Alumni Scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. More information: (608) 764-5431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.