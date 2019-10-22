During its first full year, Koshkonong Trails students produced an abundant variety of work at the Cambridge project-based charter school, administrators, teachers and students themselves say.
Koshkonong Trails, housed at the Cambridge School District’s Severson Learning Center, an 82-acre school farm in the town of Christiana, opened in September 2018. It moved into a modular building at the SLC in March 2019.
Koshkonong Trails teacher Laura Emrick and the president of the Koshkonong Trails governance board, Bryan Sonnenberg, presented the school’s annual report to the Cambridge School Board on Oct. 21.
According to the report, 20 students enrolled in 2018-19, and 29 in 2019-20. The school added a second teacher, Raquel Parish, in January 2019.
“We’re enjoying our building and everybody is at home out there, so it’s a good first step for us, starting out this year in our own building...it was a big hill to climb and we got there,” Sonnenberg said.
Students use project-based learning, where they create their own educational activities that must meet state educational requirements. The school emphasizes instruction in agricultural and environmental studies, and does a lot of outdoor learning.
“One of the most common questions that I get is ‘how does it really work ...how do they incorporate social studies and math and science and everything into a topic of their choice?’” said School Board president Tracy Smithback-Travis. She asked Koshkonong Trails student Sam Settersten, who spoke at the Oct. 21 meeting, what some of the projects looked like.
Stettersen said he spent time researching the impact that veterans from Wisconsin had on foreign wars. He studied letters from Cambridge soldiers, visited the local history museum and dove into learning about wars in many time periods.
“I learned so much in that period of time,” Settersten said.
Years from now “he will still talk about that and remember that because of the way he was able to construct that knowledge, have it as his own pace,” Emrick said.
In April, Settersten spoke in front of 100 people at a meeting of Pheasants Forever, a Minnesota-based non-profit devoted to habitat conservation and protecting pheasant populations. After giving the keynote presentation, Settersten met members of the group and discussed possible habitat restoration projects he could take on at Koshkonong Trails.
Some of the other noteworthy projects from last year were a look at eco-systems and an impulse control disorder app. A student was also “interested in learning more from anyone approaching 100 years of age of how they did it,” Emrick said. They conducted interviews, health and history research and wrote up their findings.
Settersten said that after a tough freshman year of high school, project-based learning was a welcome change for him.
“I felt like I’ve wanted to work harder in my projects and now my math,” Settersten said. “I can break it up most times and give myself a little more freedom to learn what I want to learn during those times as long as it’s still focused.”
Budget adopted
Also on Oct. 21, the board approved the 2019-20 budget and tax levy. The final budget included a $7 million tax levy, a tax rate of $10.23 per $1,000 and $3.7 million in state aid. About $153,000 went into fund balance. The School Board also approved a 3 percent increase in health insurance costs and a 2.25 percent base pay increase for teachers and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.