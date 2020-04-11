With the “Safer at Home” order in place, the Humane Society of Jefferson County regards public safety as its top priority. With that in mind, the 7th Annual Furry Friends 5K has been postponed to Saturday, August 22, with a virtual 5K taking place on Saturday, May 16. With your registration, you can participate in both.
Participate virtually on Saturday, May 16, by walking or running in your neighborhood, on a trail, or anywhere you choose. Join us on Facebook to share your go-to running song and show us your path for the virtual 5K. Then submit your time to the link provided for registered participants with Its Race Time. The Humane Society encourages you to maintain safe social distancing and hopes this virtual event will bring people together while we remain apart.
On Saturday, August 22, join us at the Jefferson County Fair Park for the seventh-annual family-and dog-friendly Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk. Take advantage of early bird pricing valid until Monday, July 6. Early registration helps the Humane Society prepare for the event and guarantees participants an awesome race day T-shirt and a swag bag full of goodies from our generous FF5K sponsors. Early bird pricing is $20 for ages 13 and under and $30 for ages 14 and over. Prices will increase by $5 on July 7.
Visit https://FurryFriends5k.org/register to sign up online.
All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Jefferson County. More information: Taylor Marshall, Community Outreach Coordinator, tmarshall@hsjc-wis.com.
