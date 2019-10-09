Cambridge school district residents can expect a survey in the mail soon about a possible new performing arts center.
The Cambridge School District wants to gather public input on building a performing arts center at the high school, by gauging local residents’ views on facility options and costs via a questionnaire.
The district’s Performing Arts Center Task Force has contracted with School Perceptions, a research firm from Slinger, Wisconsin to do the survey.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said in an email that surveys are already in the mail and that some may have been received as early as Oct. 4. Nikolay said results are already coming in, and the process is going well so far.
“We encourage district residents to take part in the community survey,” Nikolay said in the statement. “The task force wants to hear from you as it considers its next steps. We want our work to be guided by the community.”
Residents can submit their feedback either electronically or through the mail. The survey will be open for about three weeks.
The task force is regularly meeting to prepare for a possible April 2020 referendum.
At a Sept. 18 task force meeting, concepts and features for the arts center began to take shape.
“The task force has used its meetings to narrow to an option it feels meets the needs of the district and community as a whole,” Nikolay’s statement said.
The task force is eyeing a 500-seat auditorium on the northeast side of Cambridge High School. Features may include a lobby, dressing rooms, storage, a control room and light booth, catwalk, office, green room, orchestra pit, extra performance space and scene dock.
The initial cost estimates from Vogel Bros. Construction Co., the project’s construction management firm, came in at around $13 million.
The survey sent to residents will also gauge interest in additional features, like a fly system for lifting sets and backdrops and renovations to existing tech ed spaces.
The task force will discuss survey findings at a meeting Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge High School. The next task force meeting is Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.