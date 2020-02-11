BELLEVILLE — Lake Mills placed sixth while Lakeside Lutheran finished 10th at the Capitol Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Perennial league champion Lodi rolled to the team title with 328.5 points. Marshall was a distant second (178), followed closely by Waterloo’s third place total of 171 points. Cambridge came in ninth with 98 points.
Cambridge senior Aiden Ciha earned a 12-4 victory by major decision to open his day at 160 pounds and then picked up a 2-1 decision and won the title in a 3-1 decision. Ciha (24-8) defeated Belleville/New Glarus/Monticello senior Robert Chenoweth in the final. Chenoweth was the top-seeded wrestler in the weight class.
The victory in the championship bout came one week after Ciha settled for second at the Hustisford Invitational.
“Aiden knows the meaning of the end of the season, whether it is the conference tournament or the WIAA tournament series,” Cambridge coach Peter Moe said. “I think his approach to the end of the season may have a little more fire but he knows what his goals are for the end of the season and is motivated to achieve them.”
Landin Reed finished in second-place at 138 pounds after earning two first-period pins en route to the title match against Poynette freshman Gunnar Hamre. Reed (7-2) was pinned by Hamre (39-1) at 1:59.
“Landin and Hamre stacked up against each other well,” Moe said. “Hamre is a good wrestler and this was the first time we wrestled against him but we now have a better idea of how to wrestle against him.”
Reed and Hamre could meet again in the sectionals if each take care of business at their respective WIAA Division 3 regionals.
Caleb Kendall (120) and Aevri Ciha (132) each took fourth place for the Jays at the tournament. Kendall received a bye in the first round and went 2-2 from there.
Ciha also received a bye in the first round before losing by technical fall in her second match. Ciha won twice by major decision and was pinned in the third-place match.
WIAA REGIONALS
“Aevri had her opponents on their backs close to the end of the periods so time ran out before she could finish with a pin,” Moe said. “Aevri has been getting better on her feet as a wrestler all season and that is coming together well at the end of the season. She has found a couple of good combinations of takedowns that she has been executing well lately.”
Cambridge will continue its season at a WIAA Division 3 regional hosted by Orfordville Parkview on Saturday.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores — Lodi 328.5, Marshall 178, Waterloo 171, Poynette 157, Belleville/New Glarus 126, Lake Mills 124, Luther Prep 122.5, Columbus 101.5, Cambridge 98, Lakeside Lutheran 75
