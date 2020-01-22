Wellness, coffee included.
The new proprietors of a longtime coffee shop space at Galleria 214, in downtown Cambridge, say their shared background in holistic nutrition will deeply influence their food and drink offerings.
Megan Zechel and Carolyn Meyer plan to soon open CommonHouse, 214 W. Main St., in space recently vacated by Kindfolk Coffee Co.
There will be coffee drinks, Zechel and Meyer said. But there will also be “healing drinks” like kombucha, Meyer said. And rather than processed drink syrups full of artificial ingredients, they plan to produce their coffee drink sweeteners in-house “so we know how they’re made,” Meyer said.
The menu is being finalized, but they expect to offer light breakfast and lunch options with ingredients that are organic and “sourced ethically and locally,” Meyer said. There will be traditional fare, “plus gluten-free, vegetarian and dairy-free options, so there is something for everybody,” Meyer added.
As much as possible, vendors “will be local people that we know or have had experience with,” Zechel said.
They expect to have information cards and other materials available that explain the benefits of the ingredients in their menu items, and will be on-hand to answer questions.
Zechel and Meyer met as teenagers in Fort Atkinson.
Zechel still lives in Fort Atkinson. She and her husband have owned the NorthFit Creamery CrossFit gym in Fort Atkinson since 2012. In addition to holistic medicine, she has professional backgrounds in skin care and journalism.
Meyer now lives in Watertown. Professionally, in addition to holistic nutrition, she has a nursing background. She is the owner of an independent health and nutrition coaching business that contracts with the Zechels to provide nutrition coaching at their Fort Atkinson gym.
The two said their own personal health journeys have influenced their career paths and their decision to open CommonHouse.
Life has “led us both down the path of finding how to heal our bodies with food and with natural things,” Meyer said.
Meyer and Zechel said they were regular patrons of Kindfolk Coffee Co., so were already familiar with the space and are excited to serve the Cambridge area.
“We loved coming to this space, so when the opportunity presented itself, we thought ‘what a good fit for both of our backgrounds,’” Zechel said.
They said they expect to be active in the Cambridge business community and overall community.
The CommonHouse name that they chose “is based on the word community, and we want to build that up, to all work together and do events and things,” Meyer said. “To be able to do that in a space we’ve both valued and enjoyed is going to be a bonus.”
