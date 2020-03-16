Cambridge school administrators are firming up plans for instructing students remotely, and handling everyday operations, during the statewide COVID-19 school closure that begins today.
On Sunday, Public Health Madison & Dane County ordered all county schools to close beginning Monday, March 16.
Cambridge had previously planned to close Wednesday, March 18, after Gov. Tony Evers issued an order to close all schools statewide by then.
Keith Schneider, the school district’s curriculum and instruction director and Cambridge High School principal, said at a two-hour-long emergency School Board meeting Sunday night that the district plans to go ahead with virtual instruction for higher grade levels, beginning March 30.
“We have a pretty good plan ...and we’re nimble enough due to our size to execute that,” Schneider said.
“Every six hours, things have changed,” he added.
At Sunday night’s meeting, Schneider demonstrated a website he's built for the virtual learning period. While the website isn’t live yet, he said it’s the start of what will be a landing ground for all families, teachers and students during the school closure to receive assignments, lessons and resources.
The website content is extensive, including attendance forms, a place to request meals, phone numbers for tech support, instructions for every class in every grade level, feedback spaces and documents for teachers to outline lesson plans for students.
The hope, Schneider said, is that students can log on and find lessons, videos and activities to complete, all in one place.
Schneider said he has been speaking with officials at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction about minimum hours of remote learning that would satisfy requirements of public instruction.
“I'm pretty confident, that if we make a concerted effort to reach out to our families, including special education populations that (Nikolay Middle Principal) Krista (Jones) has a plan for, that we would be able to satisfy our days,” Schneider said.
Schneider envisions teachers holding remote office hours regularly during the closure to answer student and parent questions over the phone or via email.
Students will also use online resources they’re already familiar with, Schneider said. Because the district is in the process of issuing a laptop to every student in grades 6-12, kids are already used to online learning in some form.
The approach to remote learning, Schneider said, is being discussed across the state and country. He based several resources off of districts in Seattle that have been using remote learning for several weeks now. Schneider added that most districts in Dane County, except the Madison Metropolitan School District, plan to offer some form of virtual learning.
Cambridge school buildings are now closed, with school out of session through April 6 at least. That could change depending on concerns over Dane County’s public health condition related to COVID-19, school district officials said.
Online learning, said Schneider and CES principal Chris Holt, will be more difficult at the elementary school level. Holt said students at CES are not assigned Chromebooks “one to one” like at the middle and high schools, and are less-suited to solely online instruction.
“We are going to be less reliant on the technology piece, more of a kit, if you will, of items going home,” Holt said.
Schneider said Cambridge is eyeing more paper take-home assignments, books and baskets of materials to send home with elementary school students.
This online instruction will take some preparation, Schneider said. Teaching staff will do professional development this week, before Spring Break March 23-27.
Schneider said that will include learning two new online tools for remote instruction and preparing lessons.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said staff will not report to work Monday, March 16.
Nikolay said the district plans to set certain times this week that staff and families can enter the school buildings to retrieve necessary materials like medicines and possibly take-home assignments.
School Board member Grace Leonard, who was sworn in as a board member at Sunday night’s meeting, asked about internet access. She expressed concern over rural areas lacking internet and technology access, and how that might impact virtual learning.
Schneider said the district has created a team of administrators to help connect families and students with necessary technology. They will be sending out a survey asking about family technology needs this week.
Schneider said they also will be distributing a handful of district-owned mobile internet hotspots to families, or referring them to local internet providers that have announced they are offering 60 days of free service.
Employee pay
The School Board, at Sunday night's meeting, approved paying district employees during the closure.
The district has put all support staff members on paid emergency leave, which means they may or may not be called in depending on their role, but will be paid either way. Because of this leave, staff won’t have to use sick time during the closure.
Nikolay walked through an initial plan for staff, and their work expectations until April 6.
Some staff members, like the custodial team, IT department, food service and office staff, will be asked to work on regular tasks and special projects in-person.
Other groups of employees, like instructional aides, will be asked to work as needed.
Nikolay said teachers will mainly work remotely, creating lessons and instructing online.
Employees will not be paid over Spring Break, from March 23-27, but that hasn’t changed from plans in place before the school closures. Students will not be expected to do any virtual learning during Spring Break.
Nikolay said the school district understands that employees may have childcare, health or personal conflicts amid the closure. He said the district wants to be thoughtful about that, and allow employees to work from home or not work due to those conflicts.
“They wouldn’t have to come in if they can justify...why they can’t come in,” Nikolay said.
School Board members decided to revisit the plan around April 6, depending on the status of COVID-19 at that time.
Board members Jim Womble, Courtney Reed Jenkins, and Tracy Smithback-Travis all called the plan “fair and respectful.”
The board also discussed possibilities and concerns for delivering meals to low-income students who rely on school breakfasts and lunches.
The district has around five days-worth of instructional minutes banked for snow days which could be used if the ordered closure is extended beyond April 6, Nikolay also noted.
