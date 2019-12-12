During a hectic holiday month, it’s easy to get caught up in our own corner of the world.
How often do we stop and reflect on holiday traditions different from our own?
This weekend, Willerup United Methodist Church in Cambridge is offering the chance to find out.
For the second year, Willerup is holding a multilingual Christmas carol worship service. They’re gathering on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at the church, at 414 W. Water St., in Cambridge.
Church members will perform Christmas carols and scripture readings in many languages.
Willerup is the oldest Norwegian Methodist church in the world. But its congregation, said Pastor Marvin Singh, comes from many ethnicities and cultures.
We hear the carols we know and love on radio stations. But how often do we hear them in a language we don’t speak?
At last year’s inaugural multilingual service, people sang and read in Spanish, Korean, Norwegian, German, Hindi, Russian and English.
They will add Swahili this year to a host of languages represented. Members of other churches from the Madison are will also be joining in the event.
And food. Attendees plan to bring dishes of food from many countries, for a multi-ethnic potluck after the service.
The goal, organizers said, is to share the richness of many cultures, and to remind us that Christmas is a global event, bigger than our own corner of the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.