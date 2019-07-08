Members of four Deerfield-Cambridge area 4-H Clubs, including Cambridge 4-H, Glacial Drumlin 4-H, Lake Ripley 4-H and Oak Park 4-H, as well as members of Cambridge FFA, Deerfield BSA Scout Troop 88 and local adults who entered projects in the Adult Open Class division, participated in the 2019 Stoughton Fair in Stoughton July 3-7. Below are the awards brought home from the 2019 Stoughton Fair, organized by club:
Cambridge 4-H
Adela Arrington
3rd-home Furnishings — Home Furnishings Grades 5-8 — Functional Pillow
1st-clothing — Intermediate, Grades 6-8 — Blouse/top With Dolman/raglan
1st-knitting And Crocheting — Beginning Crochet — Article For The Home
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Beads Article
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Leather Article
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Pen Or Pencl
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/watercolor
Seth Brettell
1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 9 And Over — Art. For Farm Or Home Workshop
3rd-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Decorated Cookies
Tanner Hutchens
2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Banana Bread
3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Ceramic Article, Hand Built
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Pen Or Pencl
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Mix Media
Greta Kantzler
3rd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
3rd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid
1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Atricle For Use Outdoors
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Ceramic Article, Hand Built
3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
1st-aerospace — Model Rockets, Grades 7 And Ov — Single Stage Rocket,3-4 Fins
2nd-animal And Veterinary Science — Grades 7 And Over — Display Or Poster-rabbits
Samuel Lenarz
2nd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 4-5 — Toy Or Homemade Game
3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Pen Or Pencil
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Mixed Media
Curtis Peterson
1st-goats — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship
1st-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Yearling
3rd-poultry — Standard — Any Med. Breed/variety, Cocker
2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Pullet
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Hen
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Cockerel
2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Pullet
2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Other Comb,cl Leg Cock
1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Other Comb, Cl. Leg Hen
1st-poultry — Turkeys — Bronze Hen
2nd-poultry — Turkeys — Broad White Tom
1st-poultry — Turkeys — Broad White Hen
2nd-poultry — Market Birds — Roasters, 2 Birds, 6# Or Over
1st-poultry — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship
Thomas Peterson
3rd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
2nd-goats — Milking Does — At Least 2yrs And Under 3 Yrs
2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Pullet
2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Cont. Br/var, Cockerel
2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Cont. Br/variety, Hen
2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged, Cockerel
2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Pullet
2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Other Comb,cl Leg Pullet
2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Other Comb, Cl. Leg Hen
1st-poultry — Turkeys — Bronze Hen
2nd-poultry — Turkeys — Broad White Tom
1st-poultry — Turkeys — Broad White Hen
2nd-poultry — Market Birds — Roasters, 2 Birds, 6# Or Over
3rd-poultry — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
Lake Ripley 4-H
Tara Bettenhausen
1st-beef Cattle — Breeding Classes — Commercial Sr Heifer Calf
2nd-beef Cattle — Breeding Classes — Commercial Jr Yrlg Heifer
1st-beef Cattle — Showmanship — Jr. Showmanship
1st-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Barrow
1st-swine — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship
2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Landscape Photographs
2nd-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color
Tyce Bettenhausen
1st-beef Cattle — Breeding Classes — Commercial Summer Ylg Heifer
1st-beef Cattle — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Barrow
2nd-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
Hanna Brattlie
2nd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed /var Cockerel
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed/var, Pullet
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med. Breed/variety, Cocker
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Pullet
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Hen
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Asiatic Br/variety, Cocker
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Asiatic Br/variety, Pullet
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Cockerel
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Pullet
1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb Clean Leg, Cockere
1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg Pullet
2nd-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg , Cock
1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg, Hen
1st-poultry — Bantams — Rose Comb, Clean Leg, Cockerel
1st-poultry — Bantams — Rose Comb, Clean Leg Pullet
1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Cock
1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Hen
1st-poultry — Market Birds — Roasters, 2 Birds, 6# Or Over
2nd-poultry — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship
4th-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercia Br Sr Buck
2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercial Br Sr Doe
1st-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercial Br Jr Buc
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Buck
2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Doe
2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Junior Buck
2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Junior Doe
2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Senior Buck
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Senior Doe
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Junior Buck
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Junior Doe
1st-rabbits — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship
1st-horticulture — Home Or Market Garden — Garden Display: Exhib. Gr 6-8
2nd-horticulture — Flower Garden/home Grounds Imp — Arrangement Of 3 Different
2nd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Art. For Farm Or Home Workshop
2nd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Article For Use In Home
2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Cinnamon Coffee Cake
2nd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Jam,cooked
Rylee Brattlie
2nd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
1st-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed /var Cockerel
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed/var, Pullet
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed Variety, Cock
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med. Breed/variety, Cocker
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Pullet
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Asiatic Br/variety, Cocker
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Asiatic Br/variety, Pullet
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Cockerel
2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Pullet
1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb Clean Leg, Cockere
1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg Pullet
1st-poultry — Bantams — Rose Comb, Clean Leg, Cockerel
1st-poultry — Bantams — Rose Comb, Clean Leg Pullet
1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged, Cockerel
1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Pullet
1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Cock
1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Hen
1st-poultry — Market Birds — Roasters, 2 Birds, 6# Or Over
1st-poultry — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
4th-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercia Br Sr Buck
2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercial Br Jr Buc
2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commecial Br Jr Doe
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Rex Senior Buck
2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Doe
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Junior Doe
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Senior Buck
2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Senior Doe
2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Junior Buck
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Junior Doe
1st-rabbits — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
1st-horticulture — Home Or Market Garden — Garden Display: Exhib. Gr 6-8
1st-horticulture — Flower Garden/home Grounds Imp — Calla Lily-1 Spike
1st-horticulture — Flower Garden/home Grounds Imp — Arrangement Of 3 Different
3rd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Article For Use In Home
2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Brownie (4” Square, No Mix)
2nd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Freezer Jam
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Ceramic Article Hand Built
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Glass Article
2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Nature Photos
1st-Naturespace — All Exhibitors — Habitats Or Improvements
Waylen Brattlie
1st-beef Cattle — Breeding Classes — Commercial Jr Heifer
1st-beef Cattle — Showmanship — Jr. Showmanship
1st-goats — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship
2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid
2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid
2nd-woodworking — Woodworking Grade 3 — Atricle For Kitchen/living Rm
2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Color Prints Animals-35mm/di
Will Brattlie
2nd-beef Cattle — Breeding Classes — Commercial Jr Yrlg Heifer
1st-beef Cattle — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
2nd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Article For Use In Home
1st-photography — Photography — 4 Prints About Wisconsin
Alisa Brown
2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Cookies, Refrigerator
2nd-clothing — Intermediate, Grades 6-8 — Non-wearable Article
2nd-clothing — Intermediate, Grades 6-8 — Scarf, Belt Or Other Accessory
Kyle Durkee
1st-goats — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship
3rd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid
2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Yearling
2nd-boer Goats — Showmanship — Jr. Showmanship, Gr. 3-5
3rd-boer Goats — Wethers — Boer Goat Wethers
2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Senior Buck
2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Senior Doe
2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Buck
2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Doe
2nd-rabbits — Meat Pen — Meat Pen
1st-rabbits — Meat Pen — Single Fryer
2nd-rabbits — Meat Pen — Roaster Rabbit
2nd-rabbits — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
Zackary Durkee
1st-goats — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship
3rd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid
2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Yearling
2nd-boer Goats — Showmanship — Jr. Showmanship, Gr. 3-5
3rd-boer Goats — Wethers — Boer Goat Wethers
2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Senior Buck
2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Senior Doe
1st-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Buck
1st-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Doe
1st-rabbits — Meat Pen — Meat Pen
1st-rabbits — Meat Pen — Single Fryer
1st-rabbits — Meat Pen — Roaster Rabbit
2nd-rabbits — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
Katelyn Eddy
2nd-cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Art Project
1st-cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Model Airplane, Rocket
3rd-cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Drawing Or Painting
Anna Evenson
2nd-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Spring Yearling
2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov
3rd-boer Goats — Showmanship — Sr. Showmanship Gr. 9 & Over
1st-boer Goats — Wethers — Any Other Wethers
4th-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Bale/slice
2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — White Bread
4th-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — Two Crust Pie
1st-home Furnishings — Home Furnishings Gr 9 And Over — Decorative Pilow
1st-home Furnishings — Home Furnishings Gr 9 And Over — Original Creative Wall Accesso
1st-home Furnishings — Home Furnishings Gr 9 And Over — Original Creative Room Accesso
2nd-home Furnishings — Home Furnishings Gr 9 And Over — Remodeled Or Recycled Room Acc
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
1st-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color
1st-animal And Veterinary Science — Grades 7 And Over — Display Or Poster-dairy Cattle
Victor Everson
3rd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Article For Use In Home
1st-child Development — Child Development — Stuffed Toy For Child
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Any Othe Marketable Craft
1st-photography — Photography — 4 Nature Photos
Emma Hellberg
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed Variety, Cock
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Contin. Br./var, Pullet
2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Cont. Br/variety, Hen
1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb Clean Leg, Cockere
1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg Pullet
3rd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Buck
4th-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Doe
2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercial Br Jr Buc
3rd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commecial Br Jr Doe
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Buck
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Doe
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Netherland Dwarf Sr Buck
Molly Hellberg
2nd-goats — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship
1st-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid
1st-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed Variety, Cock
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer Breed/variety, Hen
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Cont. Br/var, Cockerel
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Contin. Br./var, Pullet
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Continental Br/var, Cock
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Cont. Br/variety, Hen
1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb Clean Leg, Cockere
1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg Pullet
2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Hen
1st-poultry — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship
Bryce Kinnaird
3rd-beef Cattle — Steer Classes — Crossbred Steers
1st-beef Cattle — Showmanship — Sr. Showmanship
2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Barrow
2nd-swine — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship
Kaylee Lund
1st-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Decorated Cupcakes
1st-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Freezer Jelly
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Ceramic Article Hand Built
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Pastels
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Mixed Media
2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Color Prints Animals-35mm/di
2nd-photography — Photography — 3 Color/black&white-gr.3-6
1st-animal And Veterinary Science — Grades 3-6 — Display Or Posterother Exotic
Gabby Schultz
2nd-goats — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship
1st-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Yearling
3rd-poultry — Standard — Any Amer Breed/variety, Hen
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Eng. Br/variety, Hen
2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Hen
3rd-poultry — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship
Aiden Sperle
2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Barrow
1st-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
Gunnar Sperle
1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Registered Fall Calf
1st-dairy Cattle — Jerseys — Jersey Fall Calf
2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Inter. Showmanship, Grades 6-8
1st-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Barrow
1st-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
Aidan Stengel
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Any Other Media
Lauren Stengel
1st-dogs — Dog Obedience Trials — Pre-novice Obedience Trial B
1st-dogs — Showmanship — Dog Showmanship, Grades 3-5
Carter Stenjem
2nd-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Spr Calf, Gr 6 And Over
3rd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Inter. Showmanship, Grades 6-8
2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Barrow
2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Barrow
2nd-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
2nd-farm Crops — Crops — Field Corn
1st-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Sample Haylage
Clayton Stenjem
1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Spr Calf, Gr 6 And Over
3rd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Inter. Showmanship, Grades 6-8
1st-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Gilt
1st-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Barrow
1st-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
3rd-farm Crops — Crops — Field Corn
1st-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Sample Haylage
Oak Park 4-H
Katy Henn
1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Registered Spring Yearling
1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Fall Yearling
2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Wood Article
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paper Article
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Any Othe Marketable Craft
2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Prints Of Animals,gr.7and Ov
2nd-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color
Kiley Henn
1st-dairy Cattle — Brown Swiss — Spring Calf
1st-dairy Cattle — Brown Swiss — Aged Cow, 4 Yrs And Over
1st-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov
2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Prints Of Animals,gr.7and Ov
Isabella Kelly
2nd-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Reg. Spring Calf, Grades3-5
1st-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Junior Showmanship Gr. 3-5
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Wood Article
3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Any Other Marketable Craft
1st-photography — Photography — 4 Prints About Wisconsin
2nd-photography — Photography — 3 Color/black&white-gr.3-6
Annie Meyer
1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Winter Calf
1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Winter Yearling
2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Junior Showmanship Gr. 3-5
4th-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Other Vegetables
3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paper Article
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Pen Or Pencil
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Mixed Media
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Any Other Marketable Craft
Emma Meyer
1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Spring Calf
4th-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Other Vegetables
3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Pen Or Pencil
3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Mixed Media
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Any Media
Makayla Ramberg
1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Fall Calf
1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Dry Cow, 3 Yrs And Over
3rd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov
Daniel Swain
1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Summer Yearling
1st-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Junior Showmanship Gr. 3-5
3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paper Article
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Fabric Article
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Any Other Marketable Craft
Mickoline Swain
1st-Cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Art Project
1st-Cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Ceramic Or Clay Article
1st-Cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Drawing Or Painting
Lauryn Weisensel
1st-dairy Cattle — Guernsey — Guernsey Winter Calf
1st-dairy Cattle — Guernsey — Guernsey Spring Yearling
1st-dairy Cattle — Special Groups — Five Dairy Animals, Club
1st-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Inter. Showmanship, Grades 6-8
4th-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Bale/slice
2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Color Prints Animals-35mm/di
Glacial Drumlin 4-H
Grace Brattlie
3rd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
2nd-goats — Milking Does — Under 2 Years Of Age
2nd-goats — Milking Does — At Least 2yrs And Under 3 Yrs
2nd-goats — Milking Does — Over 5 Yrs Of Age
3rd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid
3rd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid
4th-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed/var, Pullet
1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Var Game Bantam Hen
1st-poultry — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Cinnamon Coffee Cake
2nd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Jam,cooked
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Any Othe Marketable Craft
Landon Brattlie
1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 4-5 — Brownie
2nd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Jam, Cooked
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paper Article
1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Any Other Marketable Craft
Wyatt Brattlie
2nd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
2nd-goats — Milking Does — Under 2 Years Of Age
2nd-goats — Milking Does — At Least 2yrs And Under 3 Yrs
2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid
2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid
2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed /var Cockerel
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed/var, Pullet
1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Var Game Bantam Hen
2nd-poultry — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Rex Senior Doe
2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Any Other Fancy Br Sr Doe
Analee Gausmann
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Eng. Br/variety, Hen
1st-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Cock
2nd-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg, Hen
2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Hen
2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Rex Senior Buck
4th-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Buck
Halley Halverson
2nd-Coverbuds — Cloverbuds — Simple Project
2nd-Cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — One House Plant
2nd-Coverbuds — Cloverbuds — Leather Article
Alma Mikkelson
2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Barrow
2nd-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Pen Or Pencl
2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Prints Animals
2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Candid Photographs
Evelyn Mikkelson
1st-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 9 And Over — Article For Use In Home
2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Banana Bread
1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Whole Grain Muffins
2nd-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color
Ellie Olson
1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grade 3 — Article For Use Outdoors
2nd-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Birthday Cake
3rd-clothing — Beginning Clothing, Grade 3 — Pillows
3rd-clothing — Beginning Clothing, Grade 3 — Pants Or Shorts
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
4th-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Any Other Marketable Craft
2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Prints About Wisconsin
2nd-photography — Photography — One 5x7 Enlargement, B/w
Kaleb Regoli
2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Gilt
2nd-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
2nd-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Bale/slice
3rd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Article For Use In Home
2nd-clothing — Intermediate, Grades 6-8 — Non-wearable Article
1st-naturespace — All Exhibitors — Any Exhibit On Geocaching
Meghan Saemann
3rd-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Birthday Cake
2nd-clothing — Beginning, Grades 4-5 — Non-wearable Article
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Pen Or Pencil
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
2nd-naturespace — All Exhibitors — Any Exhibit On Weather
Cambridge FFA
Cain Clark
1st-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Gilt
1st-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
Kenidee Clark
1st-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Gilt
2nd-swine — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship
Kyle Cummings
2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Gilt
2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Barrow
2nd-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
Blake Gieck
1st-sheep — Market Lambs — Market Lamb, Light Weight
2nd-sheep — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship
Sophie Grieser
1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Winter Calf
3rd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov
Emily Hanson
1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Registered Winter Calf
2nd-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Registered Fall Calf
2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov
1st-photography — Photography — 4 Prints Animals
2nd-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color
Cody Kaashagen
2nd-rabbits — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship
1st-rabbits — Pet Rabbits — Exhibitor Gr 6-8, Buck Or Doe
Alison Kinnaird
2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Gilt
2nd-swine — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship
3rd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 9 And Over — Article For Use In Home
1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 9 And Over — Repaired Or Refineished Articl
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Fabric Article
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Pen Or Pencl
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco
2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Any Othe Marketable Craft
1st-photography — Photography — 4 Prints Animals
1st-photography — Photography — 4 Landscape Photographs
Kylie Linnerud
3rd-boer Goats — Showmanship — Sr. Showmanship Gr. 9 & Over
4th-boer Goats — Wethers — Boer Goat Wethers
Allison Lund
1st-boer Goats — Showmanship — Sr. Showmanship Gr. 9 & Over
1st-boer Goats — Pure, Percentage & Comm. Does — 0-3 Months
2nd-farm Crops — Crops — Field Corn
1st-farm Crops — Crops — Tobacco
1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — Brownie, Plain, 4” Corner Sq
1st-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Decorated Cookies
3rd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Freezer Jam
3rd-clothing — Advanced, Grades 9 And Over — Garment For Child 12 Or Less
1st-knitting And Crocheting — Advanced Crochet — Hat And Scarf Set
2nd-photography — Photography — 3 Color/bl/white,gr.7&over
Ryan Lund
2nd-farm Crops — Crops — Field Corn
1st-farm Crops — Crops — Tobacco
1st-horticulture — Houseplants Ii — Herb Garden
1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 9 And Over — Art. Of Furniture/cabinet Maki
1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — Potato Lefse
2nd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Freezer Jam
Ryan Redford
3rd-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Bale/slice
1st-horticulture — Home Or Market Garden — Garden Display: Exhib. Gr 9 Ov
2nd-horticulture — Flower Garden/home Grounds Imp — Dahlia
1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — Nationality Cookies
1st-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Decorated Cupcakes
1st-aerospace — Model Rockets, Grades 7 And Ov — Multi-stage Rocket,2 Or 3 Stag
Ekaterina Swain
3rd-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Decorated Cupcakes
1st-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Novelty Cake
1st-photography — Photography — 4 Color Prints Animals-35mm/di
2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Photos Twilight/nighttime
Karn Vethe
2nd-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Summer Yearling
2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov
2nd-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color
2nd-photography — Photography — One 8x10 Enlargement, B/w
Deerfield BSA Scouts Troop 88
Geoff Saemann
1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — Yeast Cinnamon Rolls
Adult Open Class
Mary Jo Brettell
2nd-adult Open Class — Cakes No Mixes/no Frosting — Baked Product Using Wi Dairy
1st-adult Open Class — Woodworking — Outdoors Small Article
Karyn Saemann
2nd-adult Open Class — Cookies/bars (plate Of 3) — White Cookies
1st-adult Open Class — Yeast Breads/rolls (half loaf) — Apple Kuchen — Yeast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.