Members of four Deerfield-Cambridge area 4-H Clubs, including Cambridge 4-H, Glacial Drumlin 4-H, Lake Ripley 4-H and Oak Park 4-H, as well as members of Cambridge FFA, Deerfield BSA Scout Troop 88 and local adults who entered projects in the Adult Open Class division, participated in the 2019 Stoughton Fair in Stoughton July 3-7. Below are the awards brought home from the 2019 Stoughton Fair, organized by club:

Cambridge 4-H

Adela Arrington

3rd-home Furnishings — Home Furnishings Grades 5-8 — Functional Pillow

1st-clothing — Intermediate, Grades 6-8 — Blouse/top With Dolman/raglan

1st-knitting And Crocheting — Beginning Crochet — Article For The Home

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Beads Article

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Leather Article

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Pen Or Pencl

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/watercolor

Seth Brettell

1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 9 And Over — Art. For Farm Or Home Workshop

3rd-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Decorated Cookies

Tanner Hutchens

2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Banana Bread

3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Ceramic Article, Hand Built

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Pen Or Pencl

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Mix Media

Greta Kantzler

3rd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

3rd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid

1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Atricle For Use Outdoors

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Ceramic Article, Hand Built

3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

1st-aerospace — Model Rockets, Grades 7 And Ov — Single Stage Rocket,3-4 Fins

2nd-animal And Veterinary Science — Grades 7 And Over — Display Or Poster-rabbits

Samuel Lenarz

2nd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 4-5 — Toy Or Homemade Game

3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Pen Or Pencil

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Mixed Media

Curtis Peterson

1st-goats — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship

1st-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Yearling

3rd-poultry — Standard — Any Med. Breed/variety, Cocker

2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Pullet

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Hen

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Cockerel

2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Pullet

2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Other Comb,cl Leg Cock

1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Other Comb, Cl. Leg Hen

1st-poultry — Turkeys — Bronze Hen

2nd-poultry — Turkeys — Broad White Tom

1st-poultry — Turkeys — Broad White Hen

2nd-poultry — Market Birds — Roasters, 2 Birds, 6# Or Over

1st-poultry — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship

Thomas Peterson

3rd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

2nd-goats — Milking Does — At Least 2yrs And Under 3 Yrs

2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Pullet

2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Cont. Br/var, Cockerel

2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Cont. Br/variety, Hen

2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged, Cockerel

2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Pullet

2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Other Comb,cl Leg Pullet

2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Other Comb, Cl. Leg Hen

1st-poultry — Turkeys — Bronze Hen

2nd-poultry — Turkeys — Broad White Tom

1st-poultry — Turkeys — Broad White Hen

2nd-poultry — Market Birds — Roasters, 2 Birds, 6# Or Over

3rd-poultry — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

Lake Ripley 4-H

Tara Bettenhausen

1st-beef Cattle — Breeding Classes — Commercial Sr Heifer Calf

2nd-beef Cattle — Breeding Classes — Commercial Jr Yrlg Heifer

1st-beef Cattle — Showmanship — Jr. Showmanship

1st-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Barrow

1st-swine — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship

2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Landscape Photographs

2nd-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color

Tyce Bettenhausen

1st-beef Cattle — Breeding Classes — Commercial Summer Ylg Heifer

1st-beef Cattle — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Barrow

2nd-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

Hanna Brattlie

2nd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed /var Cockerel

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed/var, Pullet

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med. Breed/variety, Cocker

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Pullet

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Hen

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Asiatic Br/variety, Cocker

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Asiatic Br/variety, Pullet

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Cockerel

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Pullet

1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb Clean Leg, Cockere

1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg Pullet

2nd-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg , Cock

1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg, Hen

1st-poultry — Bantams — Rose Comb, Clean Leg, Cockerel

1st-poultry — Bantams — Rose Comb, Clean Leg Pullet

1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Cock

1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Hen

1st-poultry — Market Birds — Roasters, 2 Birds, 6# Or Over

2nd-poultry — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship

4th-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercia Br Sr Buck

2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercial Br Sr Doe

1st-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercial Br Jr Buc

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Buck

2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Doe

2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Junior Buck

2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Junior Doe

2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Senior Buck

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Senior Doe

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Junior Buck

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Junior Doe

1st-rabbits — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship

1st-horticulture — Home Or Market Garden — Garden Display: Exhib. Gr 6-8

2nd-horticulture — Flower Garden/home Grounds Imp — Arrangement Of 3 Different

2nd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Art. For Farm Or Home Workshop

2nd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Article For Use In Home

2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Cinnamon Coffee Cake

2nd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Jam,cooked

Rylee Brattlie

2nd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

1st-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed /var Cockerel

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed/var, Pullet

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed Variety, Cock

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med. Breed/variety, Cocker

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Med Breed/variety, Pullet

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Asiatic Br/variety, Cocker

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Asiatic Br/variety, Pullet

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Cockerel

2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Pullet

1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb Clean Leg, Cockere

1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg Pullet

1st-poultry — Bantams — Rose Comb, Clean Leg, Cockerel

1st-poultry — Bantams — Rose Comb, Clean Leg Pullet

1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged, Cockerel

1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Pullet

1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Cock

1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Hen

1st-poultry — Market Birds — Roasters, 2 Birds, 6# Or Over

1st-poultry — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

4th-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercia Br Sr Buck

2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercial Br Jr Buc

2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commecial Br Jr Doe

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Rex Senior Buck

2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Doe

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Junior Doe

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Senior Buck

2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Senior Doe

2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Junior Buck

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Lop Junior Doe

1st-rabbits — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

1st-horticulture — Home Or Market Garden — Garden Display: Exhib. Gr 6-8

1st-horticulture — Flower Garden/home Grounds Imp — Calla Lily-1 Spike

1st-horticulture — Flower Garden/home Grounds Imp — Arrangement Of 3 Different

3rd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Article For Use In Home

2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Brownie (4” Square, No Mix)

2nd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Freezer Jam

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Ceramic Article Hand Built

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Glass Article

2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Nature Photos

1st-Naturespace — All Exhibitors — Habitats Or Improvements

Waylen Brattlie

1st-beef Cattle — Breeding Classes — Commercial Jr Heifer

1st-beef Cattle — Showmanship — Jr. Showmanship

1st-goats — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship

2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid

2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid

2nd-woodworking — Woodworking Grade 3 — Atricle For Kitchen/living Rm

2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Color Prints Animals-35mm/di

Will Brattlie

2nd-beef Cattle — Breeding Classes — Commercial Jr Yrlg Heifer

1st-beef Cattle — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

2nd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Article For Use In Home

1st-photography — Photography — 4 Prints About Wisconsin

Alisa Brown

2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Cookies, Refrigerator

2nd-clothing — Intermediate, Grades 6-8 — Non-wearable Article

2nd-clothing — Intermediate, Grades 6-8 — Scarf, Belt Or Other Accessory

Kyle Durkee

1st-goats — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship

3rd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid

2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Yearling

2nd-boer Goats — Showmanship — Jr. Showmanship, Gr. 3-5

3rd-boer Goats — Wethers — Boer Goat Wethers

2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Senior Buck

2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Senior Doe

2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Buck

2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Doe

2nd-rabbits — Meat Pen — Meat Pen

1st-rabbits — Meat Pen — Single Fryer

2nd-rabbits — Meat Pen — Roaster Rabbit

2nd-rabbits — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

Zackary Durkee

1st-goats — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship

3rd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid

2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Yearling

2nd-boer Goats — Showmanship — Jr. Showmanship, Gr. 3-5

3rd-boer Goats — Wethers — Boer Goat Wethers

2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Senior Buck

2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Senior Doe

1st-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Buck

1st-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Doe

1st-rabbits — Meat Pen — Meat Pen

1st-rabbits — Meat Pen — Single Fryer

1st-rabbits — Meat Pen — Roaster Rabbit

2nd-rabbits — Showmanship — Junior Showmanship

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

Katelyn Eddy

2nd-cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Art Project

1st-cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Model Airplane, Rocket

3rd-cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Drawing Or Painting

Anna Evenson

2nd-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Spring Yearling

2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov

3rd-boer Goats — Showmanship — Sr. Showmanship Gr. 9 & Over

1st-boer Goats — Wethers — Any Other Wethers

4th-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Bale/slice

2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — White Bread

4th-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — Two Crust Pie

1st-home Furnishings — Home Furnishings Gr 9 And Over — Decorative Pilow

1st-home Furnishings — Home Furnishings Gr 9 And Over — Original Creative Wall Accesso

1st-home Furnishings — Home Furnishings Gr 9 And Over — Original Creative Room Accesso

2nd-home Furnishings — Home Furnishings Gr 9 And Over — Remodeled Or Recycled Room Acc

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

1st-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color

1st-animal And Veterinary Science — Grades 7 And Over — Display Or Poster-dairy Cattle

Victor Everson

3rd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Article For Use In Home

1st-child Development — Child Development — Stuffed Toy For Child

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Any Othe Marketable Craft

1st-photography — Photography — 4 Nature Photos

Emma Hellberg

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed Variety, Cock

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Contin. Br./var, Pullet

2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Cont. Br/variety, Hen

1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb Clean Leg, Cockere

1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg Pullet

3rd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Buck

4th-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — New Zealand Junior Doe

2nd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commercial Br Jr Buc

3rd-rabbits — Commercial Breed Rabbits — Any Other Commecial Br Jr Doe

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Buck

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Doe

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Netherland Dwarf Sr Buck

Molly Hellberg

2nd-goats — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship

1st-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid

1st-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed Variety, Cock

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer Breed/variety, Hen

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Cont. Br/var, Cockerel

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Contin. Br./var, Pullet

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Continental Br/var, Cock

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Cont. Br/variety, Hen

1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb Clean Leg, Cockere

1st-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg Pullet

2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Hen

1st-poultry — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship

Bryce Kinnaird

3rd-beef Cattle — Steer Classes — Crossbred Steers

1st-beef Cattle — Showmanship — Sr. Showmanship

2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Barrow

2nd-swine — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship

Kaylee Lund

1st-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Decorated Cupcakes

1st-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Freezer Jelly

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Ceramic Article Hand Built

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Pastels

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Mixed Media

2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Color Prints Animals-35mm/di

2nd-photography — Photography — 3 Color/black&white-gr.3-6

1st-animal And Veterinary Science — Grades 3-6 — Display Or Posterother Exotic

Gabby Schultz

2nd-goats — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship

1st-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Yearling

3rd-poultry — Standard — Any Amer Breed/variety, Hen

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Eng. Br/variety, Hen

2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Hen

3rd-poultry — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship

Aiden Sperle

2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Barrow

1st-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

Gunnar Sperle

1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Registered Fall Calf

1st-dairy Cattle — Jerseys — Jersey Fall Calf

2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Inter. Showmanship, Grades 6-8

1st-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Barrow

1st-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

Aidan Stengel

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Any Other Media

Lauren Stengel

1st-dogs — Dog Obedience Trials — Pre-novice Obedience Trial B

1st-dogs — Showmanship — Dog Showmanship, Grades 3-5

Carter Stenjem

2nd-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Spr Calf, Gr 6 And Over

3rd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Inter. Showmanship, Grades 6-8

2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Barrow

2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Barrow

2nd-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

2nd-farm Crops — Crops — Field Corn

1st-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Sample Haylage

Clayton Stenjem

1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Spr Calf, Gr 6 And Over

3rd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Inter. Showmanship, Grades 6-8

1st-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Gilt

1st-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Barrow

1st-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

3rd-farm Crops — Crops — Field Corn

1st-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Sample Haylage

Oak Park 4-H

Katy Henn

1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Registered Spring Yearling

1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Fall Yearling

2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Wood Article

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paper Article

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Any Othe Marketable Craft

2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Prints Of Animals,gr.7and Ov

2nd-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color

Kiley Henn

1st-dairy Cattle — Brown Swiss — Spring Calf

1st-dairy Cattle — Brown Swiss — Aged Cow, 4 Yrs And Over

1st-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov

2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Prints Of Animals,gr.7and Ov

Isabella Kelly

2nd-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Reg. Spring Calf, Grades3-5

1st-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Junior Showmanship Gr. 3-5

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Wood Article

3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Any Other Marketable Craft

1st-photography — Photography — 4 Prints About Wisconsin

2nd-photography — Photography — 3 Color/black&white-gr.3-6

Annie Meyer

1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Winter Calf

1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Winter Yearling

2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Junior Showmanship Gr. 3-5

4th-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Other Vegetables

3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paper Article

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Pen Or Pencil

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Mixed Media

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Any Other Marketable Craft

Emma Meyer

1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Spring Calf

4th-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Other Vegetables

3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Pen Or Pencil

3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Mixed Media

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Any Media

Makayla Ramberg

1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Fall Calf

1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Dry Cow, 3 Yrs And Over

3rd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov

Daniel Swain

1st-dairy Cattle — Ayrshire — Summer Yearling

1st-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Junior Showmanship Gr. 3-5

3rd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paper Article

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Fabric Article

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Any Other Marketable Craft

Mickoline Swain

1st-Cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Art Project

1st-Cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Ceramic Or Clay Article

1st-Cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — Drawing Or Painting

Lauryn Weisensel

1st-dairy Cattle — Guernsey — Guernsey Winter Calf

1st-dairy Cattle — Guernsey — Guernsey Spring Yearling

1st-dairy Cattle — Special Groups — Five Dairy Animals, Club

1st-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Inter. Showmanship, Grades 6-8

4th-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Bale/slice

2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Color Prints Animals-35mm/di

Glacial Drumlin 4-H

Grace Brattlie

3rd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

2nd-goats — Milking Does — Under 2 Years Of Age

2nd-goats — Milking Does — At Least 2yrs And Under 3 Yrs

2nd-goats — Milking Does — Over 5 Yrs Of Age

3rd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid

3rd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid

4th-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed/var, Pullet

1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Var Game Bantam Hen

1st-poultry — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Cinnamon Coffee Cake

2nd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Jam,cooked

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Any Othe Marketable Craft

Landon Brattlie

1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 4-5 — Brownie

2nd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Jam, Cooked

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paper Article

1st-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Any Other Marketable Craft

Wyatt Brattlie

2nd-goats — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

2nd-goats — Milking Does — Under 2 Years Of Age

2nd-goats — Milking Does — At Least 2yrs And Under 3 Yrs

2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Intermediate Kid

2nd-goats — Junior Goats — Senior Kid

2nd-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed /var Cockerel

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Amer, Breed/var, Pullet

1st-poultry — Bantams — Any Var Game Bantam Hen

2nd-poultry — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

1st-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Rex Senior Doe

2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Any Other Fancy Br Sr Doe

Analee Gausmann

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Eng. Br/variety, Hen

1st-poultry — Standard — Any Other Standard, Cock

2nd-poultry — Bantams — Single Comb, Clean Leg, Hen

2nd-poultry — Bantams — Any Feather Legged Hen

2nd-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Mini Rex Senior Buck

4th-rabbits — Fancy Breed Rabbits — Holland Senior Buck

Halley Halverson

2nd-Coverbuds — Cloverbuds — Simple Project

2nd-Cloverbuds — Cloverbuds — One House Plant

2nd-Coverbuds — Cloverbuds — Leather Article

Alma Mikkelson

2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Barrow

2nd-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Pen Or Pencl

2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Prints Animals

2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Candid Photographs

Evelyn Mikkelson

1st-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 9 And Over — Article For Use In Home

2nd-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Banana Bread

1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitors Grades 6-8 — Whole Grain Muffins

2nd-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color

Ellie Olson

1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grade 3 — Article For Use Outdoors

2nd-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Birthday Cake

3rd-clothing — Beginning Clothing, Grade 3 — Pillows

3rd-clothing — Beginning Clothing, Grade 3 — Pants Or Shorts

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

4th-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Any Other Marketable Craft

2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Prints About Wisconsin

2nd-photography — Photography — One 5x7 Enlargement, B/w

Kaleb Regoli

2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Purebred Gilt

2nd-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

2nd-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Bale/slice

3rd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 6-8 — Article For Use In Home

2nd-clothing — Intermediate, Grades 6-8 — Non-wearable Article

1st-naturespace — All Exhibitors — Any Exhibit On Geocaching

Meghan Saemann

3rd-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Birthday Cake

2nd-clothing — Beginning, Grades 4-5 — Non-wearable Article

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Drawings, Pen Or Pencil

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 3-6 — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

2nd-naturespace — All Exhibitors — Any Exhibit On Weather

Cambridge FFA

Cain Clark

1st-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Gilt

1st-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

Kenidee Clark

1st-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Gilt

2nd-swine — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship

Kyle Cummings

2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Gilt

2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Barrow

2nd-swine — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

Blake Gieck

1st-sheep — Market Lambs — Market Lamb, Light Weight

2nd-sheep — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship

Sophie Grieser

1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Winter Calf

3rd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov

Emily Hanson

1st-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Registered Winter Calf

2nd-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Registered Fall Calf

2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov

1st-photography — Photography — 4 Prints Animals

2nd-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color

Cody Kaashagen

2nd-rabbits — Showmanship — Intermediate Showmanship

1st-rabbits — Pet Rabbits — Exhibitor Gr 6-8, Buck Or Doe

Alison Kinnaird

2nd-swine — Market Hogs — Crossbred Gilt

2nd-swine — Showmanship — Senior Showmanship

3rd-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 9 And Over — Article For Use In Home

1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 9 And Over — Repaired Or Refineished Articl

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Fabric Article

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Drawings, Pen Or Pencl

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Paintings, Oil/acrylic/waterco

2nd-crafts — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Any Othe Marketable Craft

1st-photography — Photography — 4 Prints Animals

1st-photography — Photography — 4 Landscape Photographs

Kylie Linnerud

3rd-boer Goats — Showmanship — Sr. Showmanship Gr. 9 & Over

4th-boer Goats — Wethers — Boer Goat Wethers

Allison Lund

1st-boer Goats — Showmanship — Sr. Showmanship Gr. 9 & Over

1st-boer Goats — Pure, Percentage & Comm. Does — 0-3 Months

2nd-farm Crops — Crops — Field Corn

1st-farm Crops — Crops — Tobacco

1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — Brownie, Plain, 4” Corner Sq

1st-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Decorated Cookies

3rd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Freezer Jam

3rd-clothing — Advanced, Grades 9 And Over — Garment For Child 12 Or Less

1st-knitting And Crocheting — Advanced Crochet — Hat And Scarf Set

2nd-photography — Photography — 3 Color/bl/white,gr.7&over

Ryan Lund

2nd-farm Crops — Crops — Field Corn

1st-farm Crops — Crops — Tobacco

1st-horticulture — Houseplants Ii — Herb Garden

1st-woodworking — Woodworking Grades 9 And Over — Art. Of Furniture/cabinet Maki

1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — Potato Lefse

2nd-food Preservation — Exhibitors Grades 7 And Over — Freezer Jam

Ryan Redford

3rd-farm Crops — Crops — Sheaf Forage, Bale/slice

1st-horticulture — Home Or Market Garden — Garden Display: Exhib. Gr 9 Ov

2nd-horticulture — Flower Garden/home Grounds Imp — Dahlia

1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — Nationality Cookies

1st-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Decorated Cupcakes

1st-aerospace — Model Rockets, Grades 7 And Ov — Multi-stage Rocket,2 Or 3 Stag

Ekaterina Swain

3rd-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Decorated Cupcakes

1st-foods And Nutrition — Cake Decorating — Novelty Cake

1st-photography — Photography — 4 Color Prints Animals-35mm/di

2nd-photography — Photography — 4 Photos Twilight/nighttime

Karn Vethe

2nd-dairy Cattle — Holstein — Grade Summer Yearling

2nd-dairy Cattle — Showmanship And Best Fitted — Senior Showmanship,gr 9 And Ov

2nd-photography — Photography — 1 8x10 Enlargement, Color

2nd-photography — Photography — One 8x10 Enlargement, B/w

Deerfield BSA Scouts Troop 88

Geoff Saemann

1st-foods And Nutrition — Exhibitor Grades 9 And Over — Yeast Cinnamon Rolls

Adult Open Class

Mary Jo Brettell

2nd-adult Open Class — Cakes No Mixes/no Frosting — Baked Product Using Wi Dairy

1st-adult Open Class — Woodworking — Outdoors Small Article

Karyn Saemann

2nd-adult Open Class — Cookies/bars (plate Of 3) — White Cookies

1st-adult Open Class — Yeast Breads/rolls (half loaf) — Apple Kuchen — Yeast

