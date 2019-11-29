Nov. 27-29
NO SCHOOL
Mon., Dec. 2
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk
Juice
Assorted Fruit
Yogurt
Lunch
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Peas
Applesauce
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Tues.. Dec. 3
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Taco
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk
Juice
Yogurt
Lunch
Breaded Chicken Patty Sandwich
Baked Beans
Peaches
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Wed., Dec. 4
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Glazed Cinnamon Bun
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Milk
Yogurt
Fruit
Lunch
Meatballs in Marinara
Spaghetti
Corn
Mixed Berry Cup
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Thurs., Dec. 5
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Fruit
Yogurt
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Chicken Nuggets
Brown Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Pineapple
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
