Nov. 27-29

NO SCHOOL

Mon., Dec. 2

Breakfast

Pancakes

Sausage

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Milk

Juice

Assorted Fruit

Yogurt

Lunch

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Peas

Applesauce

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

Tues.. Dec. 3

Breakfast

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Taco

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Milk

Juice

Yogurt

Lunch

Breaded Chicken Patty Sandwich

Baked Beans

Peaches

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

Wed., Dec. 4

Breakfast

Cheese Omelet

Glazed Cinnamon Bun

Cereal

Cereal Bar

Juice

Milk

Yogurt

Fruit

Lunch

Meatballs in Marinara

Spaghetti

Corn

Mixed Berry Cup

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

Thurs., Dec. 5

Breakfast

French Toast Sticks

Turkey Bacon

Cereal

Fruit

Yogurt

Juice

Milk

Lunch

Chicken Nuggets

Brown Rice

Steamed Broccoli

Pineapple

  • Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
  • No meat

