The April 7 election is almost upon us.
Locally, ballots contain contested races for the Dane County Board and the Cambridge School Board and a two-question referendum in the Cambridge School District, on whether to build and operate a performing arts center.
Cambridge Performing Arts Center
The Cambridge School District is asking taxpayers in a two-part referendum to fund $9.9 million to construct a performing arts center at Cambridge High School, and $150,000 annually to operate it. The first question would cost taxpayers about $76 per $100,000 of property value for 21 years. The second would annually cost taxpayers about $2.14 per $100,000, in perpetuity.
Proposed to be included in the $9.9 million cost are a stage, lobby, control and light room, piano closet, bathrooms, dressing rooms, storage space and a scene dock. Initial designs also add a parking lot in front of the arts center, behind an existing CHS greenhouse and maintenance buildings. The space is envisioned to be used by teachers and students for concerts, plays and other activities that have a direct tie to school curriculum, and would be available to outside groups that might be required to pay a rental fee.
Some features, including an orchestra pit and a full fly, were eliminated when a task force in November 2019 scaled back, from $14 million to $9.9 million, the cost of the first referendum question. The reduction followed a survey that revealed community concerns about the overall price tag.
Dane County Board
Kathleeen “Kate” McGinnity and Kris Breunig, both of Cambridge, are running for the Dane County Board’s 37th District seat.
Incumbent Bob Salov is not seeking re-election. Salov has represented District 37 since 1996.
District 37 includes the Villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the towns of Albion, Christiana, Deerfield, Dunkirk and Rutland, and part of the City of Edgerton.
Cambridge School Board
There is a contested race for the Cambridge School Board, with five people seeking four seats. Three of the seats are for three-year terms and one is for the remainder of a two-year term.
Incumbents Courtney Reed Jenkins, Tracy Smithback-Travis, Julie West and Jim Womble are on the ballot, as is now-incumbent Grace Leonard, who filed papers to run and then, in February, was appointed to a seat vacated by Tom Wright.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission says on its website that candidates cannot take their names off a ballot once they’ve registered for a race.
Wright resigned in January after moving out of the district.
The School Board voted 3-2 on Feb. 17 to appoint Leonard to serve the remainder of Wright’s term, until April 2021.
The three candidates with the highest vote totals will fill the three-year seats and the fourth will fill the remainder of the two-year seat.
Depending on the number of votes she gets, Leonard could take a seat with a three-year term, or a two-year term, or stay in Wright’s vacant seat. If she receives three of the highest vote totals, she would have to resign the seat she was just appointed to, in order to take a new one. The district would have to appoint a fifth board member at that point.
Cambridge Village Board
The Cambridge Village Board will look significantly different after April 7, though there is no contested race for its three open seats. Incumbents Paula Hollenbeck and Sue Christianson aren’t seeking re-election. Incumbent Eric Wittwer is on the ballot. Wittwer, Carla Galler and Wyatt Rose are seeking the three seats.
Jefferson County Board
Laura Payne, who represents the Town of Oakland and part of the Village of Cambridge in District 16 of the Jefferson County Board, is seeking re-election in April. She is running unopposed.
Deerfield Village Board
Three seats are open on the Deerfield Village Board. Incumbents Dave Wilkinson, Gary Wieczorek and Arnold Evenson are all running unopposed.
Oakland Town Board
Two seats are open on the Oakland Town Board. Incumbents Jimmy DeGidio and Tom Jensen’s seats are up for re-election. No one was available at the Town Hall on Jan. 7 to share who had filed papers.
Deerfield Town Board
Two seats are open on the Deerfield Town Board. Incumbents Nick Brattlie and Randy Behlke are both seeking re-election and are unopposed.
Christiana Town Board
There are no Christiana Town Board elections in 2020.
Rockdale Village Board
Two seats are open on the Rockdale Village Board, that are currently held by Jeri Boden and Alicia Hynes.
Deerfield School Board
Two seats are open on the Deerfield School Board. Incumbents Autumn Knudtson and Shelley Mack are both running unopposed.
