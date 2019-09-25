Sun., Sept. 29: Blue Jay Hall of Honor Banquet
The 11th-annual Hall of Honor Induction and Recognition banquet is Sept. 29. There will be a Hall of Honor open house at 1 p.m. in Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way, followed by a social hour from 2-3 p.m. at the Lake Ripley Country Club, W9575 U.S. Highway 12. There’s a banquet and ceremony to follow at 3 p.m. People can purchase tickets from the American Family Insurance Office, 156 W. Main St., or the school district office, 403 Blue Jay Way. More information: (608) 423-4345.Friday, Oct. 11: Homecoming parade
Cambridge High School will hold its annual Homecoming parade through downtown Oct. 11 at 2:15 p.m., followed by the football game at 7 p.m. More information: (608) 423-3261.
DEERFIELD
Fri., Sept. 27:
“Kids Night Out”
Kids Night Out for Deerfield Elementary School students will be Sept. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Activities include crafts, gym contests, pizza, a movie and yard games. The cost is $12 in advance, or $15 at the door and includes pizza, drink cookie and popcorn. More information: (608) 764-5431.
Thurs., Oct. 2: “What’s after high school?”
Deerfield High School is holding a training session for students and families on Oct. 2 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. at 300 Simonson Blvd. The workshop discusses what transitioning to adult life might look like for young adults with disabilities. The session will cover topics like long-term planning, health care, vocational resources and self-determination. The training is open to anyone, adults and youth. The session is free, and includes a meal and resource binder. Registration is due by Sept. 25. More information: (608) 265-8955.
Thurs., Oct. 10:
PTO meeting
The Deerfield Elementary PTO meets Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the IMC at 340 W. Quarry St. Free childcare available. More information: (608) 764-8652.
