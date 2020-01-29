Terissa Bierd never let her small size stand in her way to becoming one of the greatest volleyball players in junior college history. Standing just 5-foot-5 the former Deerfield High School standout made her play tower over her opponents.
Bierd, a 2012 DHS graduate, is among three former Madison College student-athletes named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region IV Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Joining Bierd are former WolfPack volleyball All-American Melissa Ernst, along with former Madison College baseball All-American Daniel Krause in the 14-member enshrinement class.
Bierd played volleyball for the WolfPack in 2012 and 2013, helping the women’s volleyball program earn its first and to date only NJCAA National Championship in 2013. Madison College won a five-set thriller over Harper College (Ill.) to win the NJCAA Regional Tournament, before sweeping Ridgewater College (Minn.) to capture the national title. In that title game Bierd posted 11 kills and three aces and was named the NJCAA DIII Tournament Most Valuable Player.
Small in stature as just a 5-foot-5 outside hitter, Bierd and her teammates posted a 10-2 record in the North Central Community College Conference to give the WolfPack its first N4C title. She was recognized for her play receiving first-team all-conference and all-region honors, as well as Honorable Mention NJCAA All-American recognition.
She finished second on the team in nearly every statistical category, which led to Bierd’s name being placed among the program’s all-time greats. In addition to being part of 58 wins over two years, she ranks fourth in career aces (106), fifth in all-time kills (504) and eighth in total digs (579).
