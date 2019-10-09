Deerfield High School band director Ryan Petersen will be the Grand Marshal of the 2019 Homecoming parade.
Petersen was selected by the Deerfield Student Council for the honor in the beginning of October.
Petersen will lead the homecoming parade on Friday Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. in downtown Deerfield.
“Mr. Petersen is someone who walks through the doors with a smile on his face every day. His corny jokes are just the thing that help us get through the school day,” a Student Council statement said.
“We chose him because he represents our school and community well,” the Student Council continued.
“He is not your average band teacher as he spends countless hours preparing for the school musical, Solo and Ensemble, marching shows, concerts, and much more. He puts every ounce of dedication and passion into everything he does.”
