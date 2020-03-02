Fort Atkinson -- The annual meetings of the Citizens Financial Corporation shareholders, and its subsidiary, Badger Bank, were held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The following individuals were re-elected to the Board of Directors of Badger Bank: Steve Dehnert, Chairman of the Board, Christopher Rogers, Debra Ranguette, Dow Didion, Don Hausz, David Keleher, Mark Koehl and James Mode.
Badger Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Dehnert announced the following bank officers were re-elected: Steve Dehnert, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Keleher, Executive Vice President; Ann Herdendorf,SeniorVice President and Senior Trust Officer;Steve Fiore,Vice President and Loan Officer; Jana Evans, Vice President & Retail Banking Officer; Tom Dehnert, Vice President and Loan Officer; Mitchell Weyer, Vice President/Loan Officer and Johnson Creek Office Manager; Margaret Wolf, Compliance Officer; Leanne Lehmann, Assistant Vice President and Operations Manager; and Candy Allard, Assistant Vice President/Human Resources Specialist. Newly elected officers this year were Craig Keleher, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; and Robert Byrne, Vice President and Loan Officer.
“Badger Bank ended the year with strong capital ratios. Our Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 13.19% and our Total Capital Ratio was 21.89%,” stated Steve Dehnert, President and CEO of Badger Bank. “This ranking exceeds our peer group.”
Cybersecurity has been at the top of Badger Bank's list when it comes to training. Between upgrades to devices and employee training, Badger Bank said in a release it's dedicated to keeping customer information safe from thieves.
Establishing a relationship with Mike Wendt of Family Wealth Advisors and Cambridge Investment Research Inc. has proven to be a positive business move, the release also said.
"His commitment to our customers and community continue to align with Badger Bank’s vision," the release said.
