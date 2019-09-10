The Deerfield volleyball team earned a pair of impressive wins — one in conference play and one outside of it — evening its season record at 3-3 this past week.
DEERFIELD 3
CLINTON 0
The Lady Demons earned a tight 25-18, 25-23, 26-24 non-conference win over Clinton on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Amber Ott had nine a match-high nine kills while Ashley Ballmoos had team-highs in aces (6) and blocks (4) to lead Deerfield’s way.
The Demons also received 22 assists from Olivia Tatlock and 23 digs from Maria Higgins, both of which were match-highs.
“We fought hard against this team. They were scrappy and we found holes when we needed them,” said Deerfield head coach Jessie Backes.
DEERFIELD 3
PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
Two days earlier Deerfield won by the same 3-0 margin winning 25-9, 25-19 and 26-24 against the host Panthers.
“The first set was the most complete set we've played in a couple of years,” said Backes. “Palmyra came back swinging and I'm really proud of how the girls stepped up and fought through those last two sets.”
Ott again led the team in kills with seven while Taylor Wild and Audra Malsch added five and four kills, respectively.
Tatlock handed out 15 assists and had a remarkable eight service aces, one better than Ott.
Higgins led DHS with 15 digs.
UP NEXT
Deerfield (4-3 overall) hosts Cambridge Thursday, Sept. 12. The non-conference dual begins at 7:30 p.m.
