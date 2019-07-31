An Oakland man may be alive, thanks to a new state designation that lets the Cambridge Area EMS sometimes respond at a paramedic level.
In April, Cambridge was one of the first three EMS services in Wisconsin — and the first in Dane County — to be green-lighted by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for paramedic flex staffing.
Jack Campbell and his wife Sue Cullen, who called 9-1-1 on July 19 as he suffered a life-threatening heart attack, say that made the difference for him.
Cambridge Paramedic Jay Deppe and Jenny Dillenbeck, an Advanced EMT, responded about 5:20 p.m. that day to Cullen’s 9-1-1 call; the couple would learn later that Campbell had one fully blocked coronary artery.
Campbell admits today he remembers the scene in flashes, “bits and pieces.”
It was the first time a Cambridge emergency responder team was able to go into action with Paramedic flex staffing.
Under the new designation, Cambridge remains an Advanced EMT service.
But now, when one of its three full-time or two part-time staff paramedics are in the house, or when a volunteer who is a licensed paramedic is available, it can move up on a per-call basis to care for critically ill or injured patients who need a paramedic.
Previously, although state-licensed to work at a higher level, Cambridge paramedics like Deppe could only give Advanced EMT level care, in line with the Cambridge Area EMS Service’s state-designated responder level.
In cases like Campbell’s, Cambridge previously had to call for assistance from a neighboring EMS service like Deer-Grove EMS, adding up to 15 minutes to the time it might take for a patient to arrive at the hospital and delaying critical care until a paramedic was on the scene.
Only paramedics, for instance, can interpret tests like electrocardiographs, do surgical procedures like making an incision to insert a breathing tube and administer narcotics. Among the drugs that Deppe was able to give Campbell, was a narcotic for his pain.
“Now, we can definitely say ‘I agree with the machine,’” Deppe said, of the electrocardiograph test he immediately gave Campbell and then read. Based on that “we were able to say with a high degree of accuracy,” what St. Mary’s next steps needed to be.
Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov said it took about three months after getting the state okay to get the local program set up, including ordering new equipment and paramedic-level drugs, and installing the high-tech safes to store those. And a few shifts then passed when paramedics were on duty, but no calls came in needing that level of care.
Then, the evening of July 19, Cullen called 9-1-1.
The first moments on the scene with Campbell were intense, everyone agrees.
Campbell, 66, hadn’t felt good for a few days, but had dismissed the pain in his arms and shoulders.
“I assumed I had a pinched nerve or something,” he recalls.
Cullen called 9-1-1 when his symptoms intensified.
“Sue determined that I was really, really bad shape,” and made that call, Campbell said.
“It was one of those cases where… you look at this person and know they are really sick,” Deppe recalls.
Campbell “needed to go (to the hospital) now. He didn’t need to sit around and wait for another paramedic unit to arrive,” Dillenbeck recalls. “I am very confident that 15 minutes absolutely made a difference.”
“It was a situation where seconds counted, and they knew that,” Campbell agreed. “I was very lucky. They were here, they knew what they were doing, and they worked really, really well.”
Deppe now had the authority, under the new paramedic flex designation, to call in the electrocardiograph results to St. Mary’s Hospital, who alerted their cardiac team. Campbell had a stint implanted shortly after arriving at St. Mary’s.
“The hospital was ready for them,” Salov said.
The day was made more complicated by a fire that morning at a Madison Gas & Electric substation that had forced Dane County to temporarily relocate its emergency dispatch center. There was also construction on the Madison Beltline and the Dane County Fair was underway. Deppe called that situation, “a challenge met; we overcame it.”
“It was one of those rare windows of time where everything clicked; everything came together,” said Campbell.
Without the new flexibility Deppe had, Cullen said she is fairly certain “I would be sitting here a widow today.”
Deppe called it one of the “most rewarding calls” in his three decades of working as an emergency responder.
“When you can impact someone’s life, and see the results, it is so rewarding,” Deppe said. “I will never forget this call.”
Deppe was hired in early 2018, in what became a controversial move by Salov, to hire six full-time emergency responders to supplement EMS volunteer rolls.
The Cambridge Area EMS is funded through a joint agreement between the Villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and the Towns of Oakland, Lake Mills and Christians, who all have a representative on the Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission.
As an Oakland resident, Campbell says the decision to hire more EMTs, and to pursue the paramedic flex staffing designation, was the right call.
“I think I am living proof that this is one of the best decisions ever made,” said Campbell, who went home two days after arriving at St. Mary’s Hospital and suffered no significant heart damage. “To anyone who believes that this wasn’t worth it, they just have to read this story.”
“This was the proof that Cambridge has needed this level of service and that it makes a difference,” Deppe agreed.
Campbell said he is now busy “writing thank-you notes to each and every person involved.”
“I would like to thank all of them for my tomorrow,” he said. “Apparently, I do have a road ahead of me yet, and thanks to these fine people, it’s open.”
Salov cautions that Cambridge doesn’t yet have paramedics on duty 24/7. It has now hired enough paramedics that one is now on duty about 60 percent of the time. So, there are still times when Cambridge needs to rely on other neighboring EMS services to help with a paramedic-level call.
Deppe and Salov see Cambridge EMS headed toward being staffed 24/7 with paramedics, but say that will take time.
“We are still in transition,” said Deppe, who called the flex staffing designation “a giant leap,” toward that goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.