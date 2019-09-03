CAMBRIDGE- OAKLAND

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Communion every Sunday

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Pin & Sew

5:30 p.m. EKLC hosts Cambridge Community Meal

SUNDAY

8 a.m. Choir practice

9 a.m. Worship, God’s Work Our Hands Rally Sunday

10:15 a.m. Fellowship

5 p.m. Common Ground

TUESDAY

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9:30 a.m. Prayers for our People

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pastor’s office hours

6:30 p.m. CART board meeting

WEDNESDAY

1:30 p.m. Pastor’s meeting

6 p.m. Confirmation

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

THURSDAY

5:30 p.m. Community Dinner

SUNDAY

Rally Day

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Fellowship

10:15 a.m. Sunday School parents-children orientation

10:15 a.m. Choir practice

MONDAY

9 a.m. Quilters

6 p.m. Bell Choir practice

7 p.m. Finance Committee

TUESDAY

6:30 p.m. Stewardship Committee

7 p.m. Grace Council

WEDNESDAY

7:30 a.m. High School breakfast

5:30 p.m. Worship

6:30 p.m. 7th/8th-grade Confirmation, 6th-grade Pre-Confirmation

7:30 p.m. Mission trip informational meeting

THURSDAY

9 a.m. Lydia Circle, Wendy Lehr hostess, at Grace

OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Worship and Sunday School

11 a.m. Session

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. OA

12 p.m. Community Activities Program Senior Meal

THURSDAY

7:30 p.m. AA

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. Bible Study

11 a.m. Worship service

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

THURSDAY

6:30 p.m. Worship Service

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Sunday School

10:15 a.m. Mission Festival Sunday

11:30 a.m. Potluck Dinner

MONDAY

Pastors’ Conference

TUESDAY

6 p.m. Council meeting

WEDNESDAY

4:30 p.m. Choir rehearsal

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Church cleaning

1 p.m. Ladies Aid

6:30 p.m. Worship service

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Rev. Alex Carmel

Eucharist Adoration the first Thursday each month after Mass

TUESDAY-FRIDAY

8 a.m. Mass

SATURDAY

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. Sunday Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

THURSDAY

9-11 a.m. Mom’s Study

5:30-6:30 p.m. Attend Community Cafe

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

FRIDAY

“United for Change” History Retreat

10 a.m. Thompson Center Prison Ministry

SATURDAY

“United for Change” History Retreat

8 a.m. Men’s Study

8-9:30 a.m. Basketball at Ripley Park

SUNDAY

Monthly mission focus

Soul Keeping study begins

8:30 a.m. Prayer

9 a.m. Sunday School K-Adult

10 a.m Worship

4 p.m. GriefShare

MONDAY

4 p.m. Our House Sing-a-long

7 p.m. Prayer Group

7 p.m. Thompson Center Ministry

WEDNESDAY

3:25-5:30 p.m. K-5th Grade Awana Club

6-7:30 p.m. 6-12th Grade Youth Group

THURSDAY

9-11 a.m. Mom’s Study

6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Jail Ministry

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Paula Harris, Interim Pastor

THURSDAY

8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast at Lake Ripley Family Restaurant

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

10 a.m. Rally Day

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

THURSDAY

2:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Deerfield Coffeehouse

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship W/Homecoming

10 a.m. Pancake Breakfast

4:30-7:30 p.m. Host Community Meal

MONDAY

8:30 a.m Quilters

5:30 p.m. Education Committee

6:30 p.m. Worship/Music Committee

WEDNESDAY

No Confirmation

6 p.m. SCS Teachers meeting

6 p.m. WELCA Board meeting

THURSDAY

9 a.m. OWL Breakfast

2:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study at Deerfield Coffeehouse

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

SUNDAY

9 a.m. Worship

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

SUNDAY

10 a.m. Morning service

6 p.m. Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. Adult Bible Study

