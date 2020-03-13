The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has announced that, effective immediately, all in-jail programing, contact and non-contact visits, with the exception of attorney visits are suspended. Further, inmates with outside employment will not be allowed to go to work or volunteer.
These suspensions will be in effect until at least April 1.
"We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 Pandemic as we know it is important for the people in our jails to have contact with family and loved ones," a release said. "Values visitation and jail programing as an essential part of inmate wellness. In light of the COVID-19 Pandemic we made a difficult decision in order to protect the health of all who live in, work in, and visit the Dane County Jail.
There are currently no jails in the United States reporting active COVID-19 cases, the release also said.
"We are seeking to be proactive in preventing active COVID-19 cases in the Jail to both protect our community of 747 residents and over 200 staff members and the community outside the Dane County Jail."
