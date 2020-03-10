The Cambridge School District is now accepting nominations for the Blue Jay Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame.
The district honors local athletes, community members, and Cambridge alumni every year. This year’s honorees will be recognized at a banquet this fall at the Lake Ripley Country Club.
The Blue Jay Hall of Honor was dedicated in December 2009. This will be the twelfth year the district is seeking nominations, a statement from the district said.
The Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame committees will name a Community Member of the Year, Distinguished Alumni and inductees to the Hall of Fame.
The school district and committees will accept nominations until March 15.
To nominate someone for the Blue Jay Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame, people can mail or drop off a form to the Cambridge School District Office, 403 Blue Jay Way. They can also be emailed to mraether@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
Forms are available at the office, or at www.cambridge.k12.wi.us.
