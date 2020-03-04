Start-up costs for a tackle football team at Deerfield Middle School would be about $10,000, the Deerfield School District’s athletic director says.
The school disrict is exploring adding a boys tackle football team at Deerfield Middle School next year.
Athletic Director Matt Polzin told the board on March 2 that Deerfield could join 12-15 other middle schools in the Trailways Conference for a tackle football league.
The School Board will vote on March 16 on whether to add a combined seventh and eighth-grade team next year.
Polzin ran through a cost analysis at the School Board’s March 2 Committee of the Whole meeting.
Deerfield used to have a middle school flag football team run by the school district and a tackle football program through the Deerfield Community Center called the Deerfield Dogs.
Polzin said the school district could begin the program using equipment left over from the Deerfield Dogs team, including helmets, pads and pants.
“A lot of the equipment we would have to start, it would just be needing to have a plan to replace it,” Polzin said.
Polzin said the school district would need to plan for replacing this gear in the near future, which could cost $150-200 per new helmet and $400-500 total per year for new pads. It would also cost about $1,000 per year to recondition helmets, and $750 each year to recondition pads.
Unless the district wants to call the new middle school team the Deerfield Dogs, Polzin suggested also purchasing new uniform tops for roughly $1,500 to $1,750. Board treasurer Nathan Brown advocated for buying new jerseys.
“Some of the things are one-time,” Superintendent Michelle Jensen said. “Once you do the uniform, you don’t have to do that every year.”
Other costs would include buses, officials fees at home games and pay for at least two coaches.
With both the flag football team and the community center tackle football team folding in recent years, there’s a need for a new middle school team, board members agreed.
“Hopefully, ultimately it makes it safer at the high school level because they’re getting some good quality coaching before that,” board member Sandy Fischer said.
“It tends to be a light fall season for our boys in middle school,” Jensen agreed. “Now because there’s not even a community program, that’s a bigger issue.”
The team would play on Thursday nights and practice after school. Polzin said there would likely be three away games per season. If approved, he expects the season would begin in mid-August.
