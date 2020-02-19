The Cambridge area is in the midst of an intense debate about needs and wants.
It’s only going to heighten as the Cambridge School District moves toward an April 7 referendum for a $9.9 million high school performing arts center. Some local residents flatly say a performing arts center is a costly frivolity. Others counter that a modern, dedicated theater space is critical to arts education.
The needs and wants conversation will keep ratcheting up as the five municipalities that make up the Cambridge Area Fire and EMS Commission head toward possibly five simultaneous April 2021 referendums, for an expanded fire and EMS station.
The fire and EMS station could cost Cambridge and Rockdale and the towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills $5 million. There’s a related conversation, heating up, about whether full-time firefighters are in Cambridge’s future, and how that would be funded.
Some local residents argue that an expanded fire and EMS station, and proposed amenities like 8 bedrooms for firefighters and EMTs, and expanded meeting, truck bay and office spaces, are important for the future. Others just as vehemently argue that what’s been suggested is too large of a building for a small, rural community, and they say the price tag is unaffordable for too many local taxpayers.
Opinions are flying, right now, on both projects.
They’re being shared at Village and Town Board meetings, at Fire and EMS Commission meetings, at forums organized by the school district and the PTO, at local eateries and community events, on social media, and on the pages of our newspaper.
We recognize the critical role the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent plays in keeping local residents abreast of opinions and related news developments.
At a candidates forum on March 5, organized by the newspaper, we expect that the arts center referendum will be a key topic among Cambridge School Board candidates. The forum, at Cambridge Market Café at 6 p.m. March 5, will also feature the two candidates for Dane County Board District 37.
When it comes time to cast ballots on the arts center, and if the expanded fire and EMS station goes to referendum, not everyone will vote the same way. There will be disagreement.
Over the next few months, we hope community members boldly share their thoughts across a variety of platforms. We hope that local democracy plays out, if not smoothly, respectfully.
In the end, community members will have to carry on as neighbors and friends. We look forward to the dialogue, and to ultimately moving forward in whatever direction the majority of voters deems best.
