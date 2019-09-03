Deerfield
K-3rd grade soccer sign-up
Friday, September 6th, 2019: Last day to sign up for Kindergarten thru 3rd grade Deerfield Community Center Soccer. We have a K/1 league and a 2nd and 3rd grade league. Registration form is at www.dccenter.org or call the DCC at 764-5935 ex 1
DCC girls traveling basketball sign-up
September 13th, 2019: Last day to sign up for the DCC Girls 4th thru 8th grade traveling basketball teams. Registration form is at www.dccenter.org or call the DCC at 764-5935 ex 1.
