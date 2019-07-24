Stephanie McNeal discovered photography as a child and pasted together her first scrapbook pages in middle school “before it was even popular to scrapbook.”
“I’ve always had that creative side,” McNeal said as she looked around the downtown Cambridge space she and her partner, Tom Locchetta, are remaking into a combination photography and art workshop studio, and where they will also sell home décor and other items including handmade jewelry, farmhouse candles and lanterns.
Anew Vintage Dream will open Aug. 8 at 1 Mill St. in Cambridge, across from the Keystone Grill.
Before the space officially opens, however, McNeal plans to offer a glimpse of her vision to the community.
On Saturday, July 27, during Midwest Fire Fest, McNeal will have a temporary table on Main Street, outside American Family Insurance, 156 W. Main St., where community members can paint a kindness rock to take with them for $3. The table will be set up from 1-3 p.m.
Then, on Saturday, Aug. 3, during downtown Cambridge’s annual Maxwell Street Days, McNeal will bring the table back out again to the same spot. From 1-3 p.m., passersby will be able to make a firefly jar they can take with them for $5.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the store is set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, with the doors opening that day at 10 a.m. After that, regular retail hours will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Public and private workshops will be offered outside those regular hours, an intentional decision that McNeal says will allow her to focus on the workshops without retail interruptions.
McNeal envisions the workshops to included sessions on things like customized sign making, and some will be hosted by local artists to focus on things like using alcohol ink, calligraphy and floral arranging.
“We have artists that want to come in,” she said.
Workshops will be limited to 12 people, she said.
Larger than that “is not who we are,” she said. “We just want to keep it smaller, so you have that community feel.”
McNeal said the space will also be available for private workshops for events like bachelorette and birthday parties. She said the rental rate will be “very reasonable.”
“We just want to bring the community in, so they have a spaced to come and create,” she said.
McNeal expects to offer Sunday make-and-take activities for all ages. And the store will sell Dixie Belle chalk paint.
McNeal said in coming months, she’s attending seminars and taking an online class on how to creatively use Dixie Belle chalk paint, and expects to come away from that with lots of ideas and inspiration.
“I love finding a new cool project,” she said.
She said she’ll be open to workshop idea suggestions.
Photography services are planned to include branding, flat lays, couple and high school senior portraits, stylized shoots for marketing and networking and prop rentals.
And on the home décor and retail floor will be pre-made custom wooden signs, all-natural farmhouse candles, Reckless Spirit jewelry and landscape photography. And the shop will offer customized furniture painting. Out-of-town shipping of purchases made at the store will be free, she said.
Additionally, McNeal plans to have a fill a vintage cabinet from which visitors can pick from an array of charms.
“You can just walk in and pick them out, and make a necklace right then and there,” she said.
To add to the charm – literally — she said she plans to sell old fashioned candy sticks at a nominal cost.
Kids, especially, can “make a necklace, have a piece of candy and off they go,” she said.
McNeal has lived in Cambridge for nine years, Locchetta since last year. She has two grown children.
“We love the community here and how everyone is involved; we just want to bring that together,” McNeal said.
Private workshops and other appointments can be made by emailing McNeal at: hellogorgeous@AnewVintageDream.com
More information: (608) 423-2253 or www.AnewVintageDream.com.
