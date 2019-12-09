DEERFIELD SCHOOL

DISRICT

Board of Education

Monday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m., WDEE Studio Room, Deerfield High School

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL

DISTRICT

School Board

Monday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC

VILLAGE OF

CAMBRIDGE

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

VILLAGE OF

DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, Dec. 23, 6:45 p.m., Village Hall

Village Board

Monday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Village Hall

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF

OAKLAND

Lake District Meeting

Saturday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m., Town Hall

 

