Let’s raise a glass to the just-completed local fairs.
Not to the kids, who got their ribbons and trophies.
Rather, to the parents and adult leaders. For whom there are no ribbons.
Let’s raise a glass to the parents who didn’t drop their kids’ Legos in the fairgrounds parking lot. Who didn’t drop the decorated cake.
Because, let’s be real, no kid gets their projects into the barns and exhibition halls themselves. Parents – with wagons and laundry baskets and cardboard boxes – are front and center in the project drop-off and pick-up juggle. And kids don’t drive livestock trailers themselves.
To the parents who, in the days before the fair, didn’t step in to fix the cake frosting that wasn’t setting up, the sewing seams that were going awry, the crooked photo mat, the animals that they knew could have been better prepped, and the art projects that could have been improved with a little more… artistry.
Let’s raise a glass to the parents who, back in March, sighed heavily as their child choose 10 must-do projects. Who by April had dutifully marked off the needed July vacation days on their work calendar.
To the parents of kids who showed animals, who broasted in the barn bleachers on a succession of 90-degree days. Whose primary job, when they weren’t helping make sure the chickens and goats and cows had water and volunteering themselves in the potato shack, became handing out water bottles. To kids dressed in long sleeved shirts and long pants. The barn parents who by day three were… so done. Except they couldn’t be. Marginally fueled by yet another fair food lunch and any available coffee, they kept going.
And cheered throughout.
To the parents of first-time Cloverbuds, and all the wonder and joy that goes with that. To the wistful parents of youth who showed for the last time.
Let’s raise a glass to the parents who didn’t – even once — step in to criticize judges for perceived or actual slights.
And, finally, to the adult 4-H, FFA and other leaders and volunteers who every year give untold time and energy to pulling off this thing we call a fair.
Unless a child you parent or lead was accomplished enough to win an invite to the Wisconsin State Fair, you all get to relax now.
And smile at the memory of the hard work, the heat, the driving, the early mornings, the long afternoons, the chafing wristbands, the tears over ribbons that came up white instead of blue, the fun had, the lessons learned. And the recognition that our children are better for all of it.
Happy rest of the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.