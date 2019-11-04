DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISRICT
School Board
Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m., WDEE Studio Room, Deerfield High School
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Performing Arts Center task force
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC
School Board
Monday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC
Performing Arts Center task force
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Plan Commission
Monday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Village Board
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Library Board
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Water & Sewer Committee
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Village Board
Monday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Village Hall
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., Town Garage
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Lake District Meeting
Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.
Town Board
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Town Hall
