On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Sun Prairie Dairy Queen, 704 W. Main St., is hosting a fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. to benefit the family of Bruce Havel. Havel grew up in Deerfield and recently passed away. Ten percent of sales in those hours will help the family cover funeral expenses, as well as fund a high school graduate scholarship and support the race track in Sun Prairie. Donation buckets will be out all week. The family will be on hand for the Nov. 9 event.
Deerfield/Sun Prairie
