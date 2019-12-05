Thurs., Dec. 5
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Fruit
Yogurt
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Chicken Nuggets
Brown Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Pineapple
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Friday, Dec. 6
Breakfast
Confetti Pancakes
Cinnamon Waffles
Hash Browns
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Milk
Juice
Fruit
Lunch
French Dip Sandwich
Glazed Carrots
Pears
- Second Choice: Cheese Pizza Slice
- No meat
Mon., Dec. 9
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sausage
Yogurt
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Lunch
Mac & Cheese
- No meat
Green Beans
Peaches
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Tues., Dec. 10
Breakfast
Breakfast Pizza
Breakfast Taco
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Milk
Juice
Fruit
Yogurt
Lunch
Walking Taco
Black Beans
Applesauce
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
Wed., Dec. 11
Breakfast
Cheese Omelet
Glazed Cinnamon Bun
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Yogurt
Fruit
Juice
Milk
Lunch
Corn Dog
Corn
Fruit Cocktail
Mini Rice Krispie Treat
- Second Choice: Quesadilla
- No meat
Thurs., Dec. 12
Breakfast
French Toast Sticks
Turkey Bacon
Cereal
Cereal Bar
Juice
Fruit
Milk
Yogurt
Lunch
Mandarin Orange Chicken
Brown Rice
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Mandarin Oranges
- Second Choice: Cheese Quesadilla
- No meat
