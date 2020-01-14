Like so much of our 21st Century technology, podcasts weren’t a thing when I was a kid. Or a college student when we wrote term papers in DOS. Or even when I was a young professional submitting newspaper stories by screechy dial-up modem.
It is astounding to live an era where an endless array of ideas and information are accessible on a phone.
There are podcasts attuned to my hobbies, for my professional development, for political absorption, for how to parent, and for how to sail gracefully toward retirement.
For anything.
In 2020, every media organization of significant size has a podcast, or several of them. So, too, do non-profit groups, radical and not-so-radical thinkers, arts enthusiasts, aspiring musicians, historians, authors of every genre, and schools and organizations with something to teach, all have apps.
That foreign language you worked so hard to master in college and have since chalked up as forgotten? There’s a podcast that will help you recall it as you commute and chauffer kids. I’ve tried it. The greatest evolution: no flipping a tape or a CD as you motor along. Guten Tag.
Not that ideas and information, and people skilled at sharing those, haven’t long been around.
Storytelling – the art of passing information down verbally – goes back hundreds of thousands of years, to the dawn of human language.
Books, newspapers, magazines and other reading materials have been mass printed for centuries. Audio recordings, television and radio aren’t new.
But never before has it been so easy to access what you want to read or listen to with just a quick phone tap.
There’s a drawback, though, to using app search tools to help find content to read or listen to. It’s a danger we generally face as we increasingly rely on mobile devices.
The problem: Most apps are engineered to point us toward content we are virtually guaranteed to like, based on our recent online behavior. Algorithms make life convenient and comfortable, but I’m left wondering: what are we missing as we placidly let them take control?
Wouldn’t it be refreshing for an app to direct you toward content you’re virtually guaranteed to not like? Some content that challenges you and maybe makes you angry and reminds you that yours isn’t the only opinion out there, actually far from it? How about an app that directs you toward a podcast or e-book that you’d never otherwise consider, or toward music you’d never otherwise listen to?
Real people like school and public librarians, book store owners and record store owners have always eagerly pushed regular customers – the ones they’ve gotten to know — toward materials that are likely to stretch them. Sometimes subtly, sometimes in a take-your-elbow-and-march-you-to-a-new-section way.
Such professionals are still out there. But I’m concerned we’re increasingly eschewing their guidance for suggestions from apps that only push us further toward what we already enjoy.
On many levels, especially politically, we’ve become a divided society that doesn’t listen or interact with people different from ourselves. How much is our reliance on algorithmic-driven, easily digestible content influencing that?
Maybe the best thing for us all would be a new generation of apps that suggest content 180 degrees from what we might voluntarily expose ourselves to.
The podcast — or e-book — titles might sound like college course catalog offerings for non-majors. Socialism for conservatives. Republican theory and practice for Bernie-ites. Abstract art appreciation for severe pragmatists. Small-town conversation for lifelong urbanites. Vikings awareness and enjoyment for Packers fans. Middle eastern philosophy and understanding for western politicians. Vegan cooking for carnivores.
We can search such content out on our own, of course.
But maybe apps that intentionally help us find it would help bring together a society that seems, every day, to pull further apart.
While I wait – maybe forever — for that technological development, I’m going to go listen for a few minutes about maximizing my 401k. Then podcast-practice some more college German.
And then, I’ll go seek out a librarian to help me stretch, app-less, in a more challenging direction.
