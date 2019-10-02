DEERFIELD
The 2019 Homecoming Week for Deerfield High School is Oct. 6-12.
Below is a list of the festivities. For more information, contact the district at (608) 764-5431.
Sunday, Oct. 6
- Banner and float creation: 4-7 p.m., DHS commons.
- Oct. 7-9
- Class games
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Pep rally for Deerfield Elementary School with DHS students in band, cheer squad and athletics.
- Powder puff football: 6:30-9 p.m., DHS football stadium.
- Bonfire: 9-10 p.m., DHS Parking lot.
Friday, Oct. 11
- Lions Club chicken barbeque: 11 a.m., Fireman’s Park in downtown Deerfield.
- Float-building and volleyball for DHS students.
- Homecoming parade: 2 p.m., Main Street.
- Football game: 7 p.m., DHS football stadium.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- Homecoming dance: 8 p.m.-12 a.m., DHS.
CAMBRIDGE
Homecoming for Cambridge High School is Oct. 6-12. For more information, contact the school district at (608) 423-4345.
Sunday, Oct. 6
- Decorate the school: 12-1 p.m., CHS Commons.
- Powder Puff Football game: 1 p.m., CHS Field.
- Volleyball: 2:30 p.m., CHS
- Float-building begins.
Monday, Oct. 7
- Dress-up day for students: Safari Day.
- Float-building continues.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
- Dress-up day for students: Color Day (Ninth grade-Orange, tenth-purple, eleventh-green, twelfth-red, staff-yellow).
- Float-building continues.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Dress-up day for students: “When I grow up” Wednesday.
- Float-building continues.
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Skit Night: 7 p.m., Small Gym.
- Bonfire: After Skit Night, CHS.
- Dress-up day for students: Music genre (Ninth grade-rock, tenth-pop, eleventh-disco, twelfth-country).
Friday, Oct. 11
- Parade: 2:15 p.m., downtown Cambridge.
- Football game: 7 p.m., CHS Field.
- Dress-up day for students: Blue and white spirit day.
Saturday, Oct. 12
- Tear-down floats: 10 a.m.
- Homecoming Dance: 8 p.m., CHS. Court introductions at 8:30 p.m.
