T. Joanne (Jacobson) Volla and Atwell Volla, Jr. will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at American Legion Post 59, located at 803 N. Page St., Stoughton, from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. No gifts, please. Joanne grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School. Atwell grew up in Utica and graduated from Stoughton High School. They were married on Oct. 31, 1959, at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Cambridge. They went on to have four children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They continue to reside in Cambridge.
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.