CAMBRIDGE
Cool Beans Club
Sarah Krajewski, the art teacher at Cambridge Elementary School, is posting daily tutorials for all kinds of art-related projects for students and families. Some projects include shadow art, a color wheel scavenger hunt, shape creatures and more. To access her tutorials, follow artroomglitterfairy on Instagram or watch on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/
DEERFIELD
Live story time
Carrie Ammerman is hosting live story times on Facebook every Friday at 10 a.m. Ammerman usually holds a story at the Deerfield Coffeehouse, but has now started posting videos of her story times instead.
Stories and songs
Jane Holland, of Holland’s Hearts and Hands Preschool in Deerfield, has been posting story time videos, songs and circle time activites for youngsters. To watch her videos, find Hollands Hearts and Hands Preschool on Facebook.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities and resources for our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
