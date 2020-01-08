CEDAR GROVE — Aiden Ciha’s runner-up finish led Cambridge and Ray Bach’s third-place finish led Deerfield at the Rocket Scramble held in Cedar Grove on Saturday.
The Demons placed 13th out of 17 teams with 271 points, while the Blue Jays were 16th with 200.
Ciha (17-7) went 4-1 on the day at 170 pounds with all four of his wins coming by decision. The senior opened his day with an 18-3 technical fall over Deerfield’s Sid Jackson before decisions of 12-7 over Tannor Wittmus of Valders and 10-3 over Sawyer DeRuyter of Cedar Grove-Begium.
Ciha moved on to face a familiar foe in Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer, but Horstmeyer, unbeaten and ranked fourth in the state, won 8-2.
Ciha finished his day with a 5-0 decision over Brillion’s Garrett Kilgas.
The Blue Jays also had podium finishes by Ryan Lund (285) and Jacob Moody (160).
Lund (10-4) pinned CG-B’s Diego Morales in 5:52 and Wauwatosa’s Shaquille Harrell in 1:02 for his two wins on the day and settled for fourth place.
Moody (8-5) went 4-1, pinning Shiocton’s Dion Helser in 1:10 and Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Deven Soerens in 37 seconds, while earning an 18-5 major decision over Deerfield’s Justin Doublas and a 12-7 decision over Lomira’s Owen Casper.
Bach finished 3-2 on the day at 145, winning his first three matches. The junior started with a 57-second pin of Oostburg’s Lucas Bossler before earning another first-period pin in his next match, sticking Shiocton’s Davin Piechocki in 1:36. Bach then won an 11-5 decision over Brillion’s Damon Schmidt.
Bach (13-8) finished his day by being pinned by Lomia’s Adam Sauer in 3:46, and lost a 20-7 major decision to Dodgeland’s Hayden Kurth.
“Ray had a pretty good day,” said Deerfield head coach Paul Haag. “We’re got some work still to do to close the gap on the two guys that beat him, but all in all Ray’s wrestling well.”
Deerfield also had podium finishes from juniors Jack McDonough (126) and Nicholas Wilfong (138).
McDonough (12-8) received a first-round bye before losing a heartbreaker to Dylan Herb of Shiocton, 11-9 sudden victory, in the championship bracket. After losing another tough one, 8-7 to Cashton Miller of Brillion in the consolation bracket, McDonough pinned Oostburg’s Will Theune in 3:03 and Horicon’s Josh Renning in 2:40 to finish in fifth place.
“Jack lost a tight one right at the buzzer but came back and won his other two matches; he won the silver bracket on a tiebreaker,” Haag said. “He lost a couple of close matches up there to various kids that I was a little disappointed in — we’ve got some work to do to close out those close matches — but he came back well.”
Wilfong (13-7) went 3-2 on the day. He pinned Mayville’s Blake Fleisher in 1:04 in his first championship bracket match, but then suffered a third-period pin to Shiocton’s Bradley Demerath (5:46) to fall to the consolation bracket. There he won a 10-0 major decision over Cayden Reinwald of Horicon and pinned Oostburg’s Gavin Malwitz in 3:42 to settle for sixth.
Nicholas McDonough (120) and Brenden Peterson (138) earned seventh-place finishes for the Demons.
Brillion won the team title with 717 points.
UP NEXT
For Deerfield: The Demons host Johnson Creek on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Trailways Conference dual begins at 7 p.m.
“We’ll have half of our Trailways duals out of the way after this week,” said Haag.
For Cambridge: The Blue Jays travel to Belleville Thursday, Jan. 9 as well to take on the Wildcats in Capitol South Conference action. Meanwhile, the Cambridge girls will take part in the Brookfield Central Invitational Saturday at 10 a.m.
ROCKET SCRAMBLE
Team scores: Brillion 717, Lomira 588, Cedar Grove-Belgium 559, Campbellsport 529, Wauwatosa 526, Shiocton 462, Marshall 420, Sheboygan Falls 412, Southern Door 394, Horicon 391, Dodgeland 338, Oostburg 308, Deerfield 271, Valders 213, Sheboygan South 207, Cambridge 200, Mayville 166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.