Gov. Tony Evers’ signature earlier this month on a bill that lets municipalities in a joint EMS district exceed levy limits to fund their annual EMS budgets has important implications in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas.
Assembly Bill 472, introduced last September, was approved by Gov. Evers on March 3.
The law change allows municipalities that are part of a joint EMS district like Cambridge EMS and Deer-Grove EMS, whose jurisdiction spans more than one municipality under an intergovernmental agreement, to exclude from their state levy limit calculation operational costs for EMS.
It’s the same flexibility given to joint fire departments and joint fire/EMS districts in 2006.
Joint fire and EMS districts don’t have their own taxing authority; their budgets must be annually approved by each involved municipality. Each municipality levies a portion of the budget.
Under the bill, there are limitations. A municipality could only exclude from its levy limit calculation EMS costs that would otherwise cause it to exceed its overall levy limit. It could also only exclude costs up to the previous year’s change in the consumer price index, plus 2 percent.
But we’ll take even that limited additional flexibility.
At a meeting of the Dane County EMS Commission last September, Cambridge EMS Director Bob Salov called the potential change “huge.”
Dane County EMS Commission member Adam Plotkin similarly said last fall that the bill offered “a critical opportunity to fund critical services like emergency medicine, which also frees up room for municipalities that have been operating in a tight budget environment for a while to fund other things like roads or municipal services.”
No doubt, there are taxpayers who will see this as a negative: one more opportunity for local government to tap into their pocketbooks.
But in an environment where small Wisconsin municipalities are struggling to limit their annual spending increases to one or two percent, based on levy limits that are tied to how much new construction is happening in their boundaries, this will provide a little relief.
It allows small communities that aren’t sprawling with new development – and have no desire to be the next high-growth suburb — one more tool to meet their budget obligations.
If the additional flexibility helps small municipalities fund EMS services without having to make cuts elsewhere, such as in streets, parks or economic development, that’s a good thing.
