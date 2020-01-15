A look at upcoming community events in Cambridge and Deerfield. If you have an event to add, please email it to: cdnews@hngnews.com. Upcoming events are also listed in the print edition of the paper, published each Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE
Jan. 6-Feb. 12: Census recruit assistant visits
There will be a census recruit assistant at the Cambridge Community Library on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. from Jan. 6 to Feb. 24. They will be providing information about the upcoming census.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Fun with 4-H
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a 4-H activity night Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley. There will be stations with demonstrations from the Cambridge 4-H club, fair animals, snowflake-making, beading and bike repair. This is a free Third Thursday Program event.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Self-defense workshop
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a self-defense workshop Jan. 18 from 1-5 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Teach women ages 14 and up to protect themselves. The cost is $50 for residents and $65 for non-residents.
Sunday, Jan. 19: Dementia-friendly training
The Cambridge Wellness Collaborative is training businesses and local organizations on how to best serve people with dementia or caregivers. The free training will be Jan. 19 from 3:15-4:15 p.m. at the Cambridge Market Cafe, 217 W. Main St. People should contact Lesli Rumpf if they would like to participate.
Sunday Jan. 19: Railyard Fitness
Fort HealthCare is hosting its Railyard fitness course every Sunday in January from 2-4 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. Exercise on an indoor obstacle course for free, working on their core strength, heart health, balance, flexibility and coordination.
Monday, Jan. 20: Dog fears and phobias
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is holding a workshop on addressing fears and phobias in your dog on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at the humane society, W6127 Kiesling Rd. in Jefferson. This is a free workshop on how to recognize stress signs in dogs, and ways to help them. Register for the workshop by calling 920-674-2048.
Monday, Jan. 20: Movie Monday
The Cambridge Community Library will show “Aladdin” during its monthly Movie Monday on Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. This is a free showing at the library, 102 Spring Water Alley.
Jan. 22-April 3: Library story time
The Cambridge Community Library is holding its winter story time session on Wednesdays and Fridays from Jan. 22 to April 3 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. There will be stories and activities.
Saturday, Jan. 25: CPR Workshop
The Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service is holding a public CPR class on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.at the EMS Station, 271 W. Main Street. The course will teach people to perform CPR to help friends and family, without requiring testing. A $10 donation suggested.
Sun. Jan. 26: Wellness Expo
The Cambridge Wellness Collaborative is hosting its annual Wellness Expo on Jan. 26 from 12-3 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water St. People can learn about all of the wellness resources available in the community, as well as play on the Railyard Fitness Equipment, try demo classes and swim for free in the Cambridge Community Pool from 1-4 p.m.
DEERFIELD
Wed., Jan. 22: Cemetery meeting
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Jan. 22 at 8:30 a.m. at the education center, 3494 Oak Park Rd.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Sledding party
The Utica Nora Rockdale Trailblazers snowmobile club is hosting its sixth-annual sledding party on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Deerfield Rod and Gun Club, 4372 Rod and Gun Rd., weather permitting. Families can sled at the gun club, enjoy food in the clubhouse. There will also be the second-annual bar stool races, where people can sled down hills on sleds they made with bar stools.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Community Meal
The Deerfield Lions Club is sponsoring Deerfield’s free monthly community meal on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. On the menu is chicken over biscuits, a hot vegetable, dessert and beverages. More information: (608) 764-5431.
Mon., Jan. 27: DCC Annual Meeting
The Deerfield Community Center will hold its annual meeting on Jan. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St., Suite 130. More information: 764-5935.
LONDON
Saturday, Jan. 18: London Chili Cookoff
The London Community Center is hosting its eleventh-annual chili cook-off on Jan. 18 from 1-5 p.m. at 3655 County Road O. Sample, enter and and judge chili, listen to live music by The Bad Randy’s. People interested in entering chili in the competition should register at 12 p.m., with their entry fee, and prepare chili before the competition. Proceeds support the London Community Center.
