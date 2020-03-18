MADISON – Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom has extended deadlines for several grants and contests due to school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With schools being closed, Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom wants to be flexible with deadlines to allow participation while also respecting the need to put individual health and safety first,” said Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Coordinator Darlene Arneson.
Deadline extensions include:
- The MORE for Agriculture grant deadline to apply is now May 10. This grant is available to teachers in grades 7-12. The MORE grant will provide 50 classroom sets of The Hungry Planet by Peter Menzel to participating classes in each state. The book details the food consumption of various families around the world. Companion educational lessons and resources will accompany the books.
- Essay contest submissions are now due by April 24. This contest asks fourth and fifth grade students to respond to the essay prompt, “How has Wisconsin agriculture affected your life today?”. If school does not resume, parents may send entries to the county essay coordinator.
- The youth coloring contest, that is part of National Ag Day activities, deadline has been extended until May 1. Students are asked to draw and color a picture that shows people who are involved in growing, producing, processing, selling, preparing or somehow have another connection to food. The contest is open to children ages 12 and under.
- National Ag Day reading event submission deadline has been extended until June 1. People of all ages are invited to take their favorite children’s book about agriculture and set up a virtual, Facebook Live, or other social media reading. Because many libraries are closed, people may need to use their own library, borrow from a friend, or buy books online. The recommended book is the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom’s Book of the Year Right This Very Minute by Wisconsin author Lisl Detlefsen. The book is available for purchase through the online store on wisagclassroom.com.
“With schools being closed and many parents looking for ways to continue their children’s learning, we encourage families to visit the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom website for lesson plans, virtual learning games and more,” added Arneson.
To learn more about any of these grants or contests, visit wisagclassroom.com or email Darlene Arneson at darneson@wfbf.com.
Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation’s Ag in the Classroom program is designed to help K-12 students understand the importance of agriculture. The program is coordinated by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with funding from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, other agricultural groups and a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Learn more at wisagclassroom.org.
