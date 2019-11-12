The Friends of the Cambridge Community Library would like to express their appreciation to the many people who supported their 37th annual Art & Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 2. It was a wonderful event that supports our wonderful library! Ninety vendors with unique homemade-crafted items greeted over 1,500 shoppers. We are grateful to our local businesses and individuals who contributed raffle prizes, volunteers for their hours of service, and exhibitors for showcasing their talents. Many visitors enjoyed meeting up with friends for lunch and explored our quaint community.
- Sharon Erb, Friends of the Cambridge Library President
