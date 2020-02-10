CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to a meal.

Friday, Feb. 14

Baked Chicken on the Bone

Mashed Potatoes

Gravy

Coleslaw

Dinner Roll/ Butter

Mandarin Oranges

Cherry Pie

MO—Multigrain Burger

NCS—Spiced Apples

7 Layer Salad

Salad option: Shredded lettuce topped with peas, celery, onion, mayo, shredded cheese, bacon and eggs. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: dinner roll/butter, mandarin oranges, cherry pie

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Lemon Baked Fish

Tartar Sauce

Baked Potato

Sour Cream

Fruit Cup

Whole Wheat Bread/Butter

Frosted Chocolate Cake

MO—Tomato and Cheese Sandwich

NCS—Sugar Free Cookies

Friday, Feb. 21

Italian Sausage On White Bun

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

Banana

Strawberry Ice Cream Cup

MO—Veggie Dog

NCS—Sugar Free Pudding

Salad Option: Chicken Cranberry Bacon Bleu (CCBB) Salad. Mixed greens topped with diced chicken, bacon crumble, dried cranberries and bleu cheese crumbles. Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette. Meal items to be served with this: banana, white bun, strawberry ice cream cup.

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program offers a senior meal on the second Wednesday of each month at noon. Meals are combined with a social activity or entertainment. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Occasionally the location changes. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. For a reservation call (608) 423-8045 before 11 a.m. the Monday before.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is cards and BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.