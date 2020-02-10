CAMBRIDGE
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to a meal.
Friday, Feb. 14
Baked Chicken on the Bone
Mashed Potatoes
Gravy
Coleslaw
Dinner Roll/ Butter
Mandarin Oranges
Cherry Pie
MO—Multigrain Burger
NCS—Spiced Apples
7 Layer Salad
Salad option: Shredded lettuce topped with peas, celery, onion, mayo, shredded cheese, bacon and eggs. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: dinner roll/butter, mandarin oranges, cherry pie
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Lemon Baked Fish
Tartar Sauce
Baked Potato
Sour Cream
Fruit Cup
Whole Wheat Bread/Butter
Frosted Chocolate Cake
MO—Tomato and Cheese Sandwich
NCS—Sugar Free Cookies
Friday, Feb. 21
Italian Sausage On White Bun
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Banana
Strawberry Ice Cream Cup
MO—Veggie Dog
NCS—Sugar Free Pudding
Salad Option: Chicken Cranberry Bacon Bleu (CCBB) Salad. Mixed greens topped with diced chicken, bacon crumble, dried cranberries and bleu cheese crumbles. Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette. Meal items to be served with this: banana, white bun, strawberry ice cream cup.
CAP
The Cambridge Community Activities Program offers a senior meal on the second Wednesday of each month at noon. Meals are combined with a social activity or entertainment. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Occasionally the location changes. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. For a reservation call (608) 423-8045 before 11 a.m. the Monday before.
DEERFIELD
DCC
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is cards and BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
