If voters approve a performing arts center that’s on the April 7 ballot, the Cambridge School District will delay the start of construction until at least 2022.
The Cambridge School Board made that announcement following a March 24 meeting of its Communications Committee, based on an economic downturn that has materialized along with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In January, the School Board unanimously approved asking voters in a referendum to fund constructing a performing arts center for $9.9 million and operating it for $150,000 annually.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said the School Board has five years to use the borrowing authority a referendum gives, to fund the performing arts center construction.
Even if the April 7 referendum passes, the school board could decide not to continue with the project at all, Nikolay said.
“There is a great deal of concern about the economy and pandemic and really, the referendum is of very low priority at this moment,” Nikolay said in a March 31 email.
The arts center referendum will still appear on the April 7 ballot, for voters to decide the fate of the project. Ballots cannot be changed at this point. “When the School Board began discussing the PAC last year, we could not have anticipated the events that we are experiencing,” the School Board said in a statement released March 26.
“Like all of you across our community, the district staff and school board are wrestling to anticipate the long-term impact the COVID-19 crisis may have here in Cambridge,” the statement continued.
“We know that recent events leave voters facing difficult decisions, and we recognize that the current situation could play a role in the PAC decision. We want to ensure the entire community that, regardless of the outcome of the election, the school district remains strong and will stay focused on delivering the very best education for our students,” the statement said. The district has also cancelled all of its public information sessions about the project that were scheduled before April 7, due to COVID-19.
(0) comments
