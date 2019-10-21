CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.

Friday, Oct. 25

Tuna Salad Sandwich

on WW

Tomato soup

Fruit cup

Blueberry Pound Cake

MO – Egg Salad

NCS - SF Cookies

Friday, Oct. 25 Salad Option: Pulled Pork Santa Fe Salad. Mixed Greens topped with seasoned shredded pork, black bean salsa and tortilla strips. Dressing: Ranch. Meal items to be served with this: fruit cup, blueberry pound cake

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Honey Baked Chicken

Broccoli

Yams

Dinner Roll/Butter

Banana

Cheesecake Brownie

MO – Veggie Honey Diced Chicken

NCS - SF Pudding

Friday, Nov. 1

*Pulled Pork

on a WW Bun

Creamy Coleslaw

Carrot Raisin Salad

NAS – steamed carrots

Tropical Fruit

Vanilla Pudding

MO – Hummus Wrap

NCS – SF Pudding

Friday, Nov. 1 Salad Option: Chicken Taco Salad: Shredded lettuce topped with seasoned diced chicken, diced tomatoes, cheese, salsa, black olives, sour cream and tortilla strips. Dressing: None. Meal items to be served with this: WW bun, tropical fruit, vanilla pudding 

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.