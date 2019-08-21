In preparation of the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, the Deerfield School Board approved several service contracts at the Aug. 19 meeting.
The approved a contract with Jacqueline Schuh of the Cambridge Counseling Clinic for mental health services. The contract includes 200 hours of service at a rate of $75 per hour for a total of $15,000 for the 2019-20 school year.
The board also approved a contact with Kompas Care, a company that manages Medicaid billing for the district. This includes Medicaid billing for speech and language services and occupational and physical therapy. The annual cost of that contract is $4,048.50.
And the board approved changes to the staff handbook. The district subscribes to a service with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards that provides updated language and suggestions for employee handbooks. Wisconsin Association of School Board attorneys create a model employee handbook for school districts.
